The White Lotus star Lukas Gage and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton have called it quits after six months of marriage.

Appleton, 40, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, November 13. TMZ was first to report the news, sharing that this was “not an easy decision” for Appleton, but it was “the best decision for himself moving forward.”

Their date of separation was listed as Friday, November 10, just one day after Gage and Appleton’s wedding was featured in the new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered via Hulu on Thursday.

In the episode, Gage and Appleton asked Kim Kardashian to officiate their Las Vegas wedding.

Related: Concert PDA! Lukas Gage, Hair Guru Chris Appleton’s Relationship Timeline Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton‘s romance made headlines months before they revealed they were an item. The White Lotus star and Appleton first sparked dating speculation in February 2023 when they shared vacation pics together at the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico. While neither Gage nor the hair guru addressed their relationship status at the […]

“Wait, you have to get a prenup,” Kardashian, 43, told Appleton during the episode before quoting her ex-husband Kanye West’s song “Gold Digger.”

Kardashian continued: “Like, I don’t care what you have, who you are, what you do … we want prenup, we want prenup.”

Appleton then FaceTimed Gage, and Kardashian was quick to share the same advice.

“Can I just give you one tip from a lawyer? Prenup,” she told the actor. “Just super general, I think I can maybe even write it for you guys.”

Us can confirm that there was a postnuptial agreement in place, which was signed on May 3.

After rumors about their status swirled for months, Appleton confirmed their relationship in March.

“Listen, I’m very happy [and] very much in love,” he gushed on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special.”

Related: Celebrity Couples and How They Met: Love Story Beginnings Star-crossed lovers! Ever wonder how celebrity couples like Brangelina, Tom and Gisele, and the Beckhams first met? Whether it was through mutual friends or at work, check out their love story beginnings here!

Us Weekly broke the news of Appleton and Gage’s engagement in April.

“They’re not telling the public yet, but they have told friends they are engaged,” a source shared at the time. “They got engaged before they even had rings and then went to pick them out together.”

At the time, the insider shared that they were “a great couple,” adding, “Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.”

The pair got married that same month, confirming the wedding via Instagram on April 26.

“We did it 💍,” Appleton shared via social media at the time. They tied the knot wearing matching black fur jackets.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Before walking down the aisle, Kardashian surprised Appleton and Gage with a performance by Shania Twain, singing “You’re Still the One.” (It was revealed on The Kardashians that it was Appleton and Gage’s song.)

“This is the best moment of my life,” Gage said on the show. “Oh my God, Kim I f–king love you.”