An Apple(ton) a day keeps the frizzies at bay! Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton — who has worked with Kim Kardashian for years — appeared on the Thursday, June 29, episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, ready and willing to glam up the Skims founder for her driver’s license photo.

“Today we are with Kim, and we are getting her driver’s license picture ready,” Appleton, 40, explained on the show while at the California DMV with the reality star, 42. “It’s a big deal because you have to live with it for a long time … Too many people live with driver’s licenses that are not cute.”

Kardashian, fortunately, had her A-team at the ready. In addition to Appleton — who teased her platinum blonde locks into a crimped style — she also had makeup artist Ariel Tejada by her side.

“No matter where Kim goes, me and Ariel have got her back,” Appleton shared.

Now, the celeb-approved haircare guru is exclusively telling Us Weekly all about his A-list career — including his favorite Kardashian look, the one hairstyle he regrets rocking and his surprisingly most starstruck moment. Keep scrolling for the best little-known facts about Appleton!

1. One place I’d like to visit is India to see the Taj Mahal.

2. The most famous person in my phone book is my mom.

3. My most starstruck moment was being in the same room as the dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy.

4. One hairstyle I regret rocking is when I dyed my hair half black and half blond and ended up looking like a skunk.

5. My favorite wardrobe item are my Levi’s 501s.

6. On Saturday nights, you’ll find me on the sofa watching Netflix and eating frozen yogurt.

7. On Sunday afternoons, you’ll find me at the gym working off the frozen yogurt from Saturday night.

8. My favorite room in my house is the library.

9. My favorite book is The Power of Letting Go by John Purkiss.

10. My No. 1 beauty tip is don’t neglect your hair. You should use a treatment mask once a week, like my Money Masque Hair Treatment by Color Wow.

11. My favorite look I’ve done on [client] Kim Kardashian is the “Wet Look” for the 2019 Met Gala.

12. My alternate profession would be an actor.

13. The song that brings back the best memories is “Wind Beneath My Wings.” My mom says it was her favorite song about me.

14. My go-to karaoke song is “Mr. Brightside” by the Killers.

15. My favorite movie is Notting Hill.

16. My favorite meal to cook is beans [on] toast because it reminds me of being home in England.

17. My ideal comfort food is a burger and fries.

18. I decompress after a long day with an ice bath.

19. One beauty product I can’t live without is SkinMedica’s TNS Advanced+ Serum.

20. My favorite way to spend date night with my husband [Lukas Gage] is with a spa night.

21. My celebrity crush growing up was Pamela Anderson.

22.My favorite guilty-pleasure TV show is Selling Sunset.

23. My secret talent is sabering champagne bottles.

24. My first car was a Ford Escort with two and a half doors.

25. My favorite photo shoot to date is my cover shoot for L’Officiel because it was such a completely different look for me and was shot by the amazing Greg Swales.