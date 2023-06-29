Kim Kardashian put her best foot forward when it came to taking her driver’s license photo at the California DMV.

The 42-year-old reality star brought her glam squad to the appointment, which was documented in the Thursday, June 29, episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

The scene opened up with Kardashian, hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Ariel Tejada arriving at the agency after normal business hours. “Hi, thank you guys for staying open,” Kardashian — who was dressed in black biker shorts and flip-flops — told the employees as she walked into the facility.

After setting up shop, Tejada went to work on Kardashian’s face, covering her with powder and blush. “Today we are with Kim, and we are getting her driver’s license picture ready,” Appleton, 40, told the cameras. “It’s a big deal because you have to live with it for a long time … Too many people live with driver’s licenses that are not cute.”

Once Kardashian’s makeup was complete, Appleton began crimping the TV personality’s platinum blonde mane with a flat iron. “No matter where Kim goes, me and Ariel have got her back,” Appleton gushed.

As producers poked fun at Kardashian for bringing her glam squad, she quipped: “This is the most important photo you’ll ever take in your life … I’m turning 42.”

Next, Kardashian headed to the photo area. Appleton teased her tresses for a final time as Tejada, 28, held up a light above the DMV camera. “I’m so nervous,” the Selfish author confessed before asking the DMV photographer to “wait until I’m not smiling.”

“Can I see it?” Kardashian asked the staff member, who obliged. “Come on guys, we all need to approve this,” the Skims CEO said to Appleton and Tejada.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Mm, can we try again?” Tejada said as Appleton instructed the DMV staffer to “come out a bit more so [the photo] is not so cropped.”

Tejada then asked the camerawoman to “airdrop” the first photo, but the staffer hilariously explained that the DMV does not have “that technology.”

Kardashian proceeded to take a second photo, nailing a winning shot. “Wow. We’re snatched! This one’s good,” the SKKN by Kim founder exclaimed.

“She nailed it,” Appleton praised. “Bianca killed it,” he added of the photographer. “We work with many photographers all of the time, and I wouldn’t say we normally get it in two shots.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.