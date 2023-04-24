The whirlwind romance continues! Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage have obtained a marriage license after getting engaged in early April, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple requested a marriage license on Saturday, April 22, in Clark County, Nevada according to documents obtained by Us. On that same day, the pair were seen in Sin City with Appleton’s close friend Kim Kardashian as they attended Usher’s Las Vegas residency that evening. The Skims founder snapped a pic from the concert of the twosome sharing a smooch from their seats as they enjoyed the show.

The White Lotus star, 27, and the celebrity hairstylist, 39, sparked speculation of a romance in February when they shared pictures from their vacation at the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico. While neither star addressed the status of their relationship at the time, the duo did exchange a series of flirty comments on social media. “Buenas,” Gage wrote before his partner replied, “Stud.”

The following month, Appleton confirmed that he and the Supergirl alum were an item.

“I’m very happy [and] very much in love,” Appleton gushed during a March appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Shortly after going public with their romance, the California native shared some sweet sentiments about Appleton.

“I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love,” he gushed on the Today show at the time. “He’s a good-looking man. There’s something about being in London. I think I got a taste of the Brits and couldn’t help myself.”

In early April, the duos’ partnership began to get more serious as they expanded their family when they adopted a puppy together. Gage took to Instagram to show off their “son” — a pooch named Dash. Appleton, for his part, called the pup a beauty as the actor joked that Dash has their “genes.”

Later that month, a source exclusively told Us that the U.K. native and Gage had secretly gotten engaged.

“They’re not telling the public yet, but they have told friends they are engaged,” the insider said at the time. “They got engaged before they even had rings and then went to pick them out together.”

The source noted that their inner circle could not be happier for them. “Friends think they are a great couple,” the insider added. “Even though they moved very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.”