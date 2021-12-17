A red lip, gold glitter, smoky eye — it’s the standard holiday makeup that’s been done approximately 90,000 times. But getting glam this season doesn’t have to be so, well, boring.

To switch things up from the norm, Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist Chris Appleton and his makeup artist daughter Kitty-Blu (yes, the gift of glam runs in the family) created a next-level look — just for Us — that merges trendy techniques with timeless styling.

For Kitty, who has spent the past few months training under some of the top makeup artists in the game, the glam was all about the eyes.

“If there’s a trend that everyone is doing and it’s popping off, I’ll jump on it,” the makeup artist, who’s constantly sharing makeup tips on her TikTok, exclusively told Us Weekly. As such, she set out to create a graphic eye for the holiday season with an emphasis on neon hues.

She kicked things off by using the Inglot Cosmetics All Covered Face Foundation. Her pro tip for getting a flawless application? Make sure you “pack it into the skin” with a beauty blender or brush to “push it into the pores.”

Then, it’s time to add dimension with the Makeup by Mario Contour Soft Sculpt Shaping Stick. (Fun fact: Mario Dedivanovic, the founder of Makeup by Mario and Kim’s makeup artist, recently gave Kitty some “one-on-one tips” and is vying for her to assist him on set. Casual.)

After adding a little blush and highlighter to the mix, Kitty prepped her lid with a bit of concealer. Now, onto the fun stuff. “I applied a neon green eyeshadow in the inner corner of my eye,” she explained. “[Then I took] neon green eyeliner and drew a line from the outer brow to the middle of my brow.”

After swiping on some mascara and nude lip, it was time to turn things over to Chris, who is all about hair that is “more wearable and less avante-garde.” As such, he went for epically shiny strands and big, bouncy waves.

“I prepped the hair with Color Wow Style on Steroids to achieve instant volume,” he told Stylish. Then, he whipped out some velcro rollers by Leandro Limited and let them sit in Kitty’s hair for a grand total of 20 minutes.

After taking the rollers out, he added in more Style on Steroids “for hold and texture,” brushed out the curls and spritzed the Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray “as a final touch of sparkle to get the ultimate holiday party-ready look.”

Creating such a fabulous holiday look was “really fun” for the duo, as they don’t always get to work hand-in-hand. Plus, Chris, who’s “so proud” of his daughter, had the chance to flex his “stage mom” status IRL.

“I’m like a beauty pageant mom,” Chris joked to Us about his relationship with his daughter. “I’m like what are you wearing? How’s it going? What time are you getting up? I wanna know all the details.”

