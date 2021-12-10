Just days away! The holiday season is officially upon Us. While some of you have already made your list and checked it twice, others have yet to put anything under the tree.

But fear not: we’ve got the solution to all your last-minute gifting needs. Because whether you’re on the hunt for a splurge-worthy present that’ll surely put a smile on a loved one’s face or searching for a super-cute stocking stuffer that costs less than $20, Us Weekly’s Stylish has rounded up a handful of gifts to inspire your shopping spree.

From the makeup fanatic to the tv-obsessed, we’ve got something — at every price point — for just about everyone in your life.

Looking to surprise a BFF with a fabulous skincare set? Check out the Drunk Elephant Trunk. While it retails for $450, you certainly get your money’s worth. Not only do you get a complete lineup of products — from the amazing Jelly Cleanser to the Polypeptide Moisturizer — but it all comes in an adorable pink suitcase perfect for travel.

If you’re on the search for some soft sleepwear for the friend that’s still on the work from home train, check out the Daily Drills Cropped Crewneck and Joggers. It’s cozy, cute and the ultimate closet staple.

But, scooping up something special doesn’t have to break the bank. There’s tons of presents that’ll be a hit with a price tag of $50 or under!

Case in point? The new KKW Fragrance in Opal Mood. With Kim Kardashian’s stamp of approval, it’s safe to say that this fruity fragrance is perfect for the perfume collector. Plus, the shimmery bottle will look fabulous on the vanity!

Now, if you need a last minute Secret Santa present or have pushed off getting your gifts ready until the 11th hour, drugstore purchases are going to be your secret weapon.

One of our favorites is the Holler and Glow Seeing Sparkles Hydrogel Under Eye Mask Gift Set. For just $3, this cute kit will revamp a bedtime routine. If you want to make basket for under the tree, toss in an Otherland candle.

To check out these gifts and a whole lot more, keep scrolling! Because from stationary sets to sexy lingerie, we’re rounding up the best holiday presents, ahead!