Stunner! The infamous DMV camera was no match for Kylie Jenner, who revealed her driver’s license photo is nothing short of perfection.

The Lip Kit Creator snapped a photo of the official document to share with her 175 million Instagram followers on May 13.

For the photo, the Kylie Skin founder donned a neutral-colored crew neck shirt and wore her hair parted to the side in waves. The photo even picks up on her perfectly applied makeup, consisting of defined brows, plump lips and a killer contour.

Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato and More Celebs Flash Their Freckled Faces

Unsurprisingly, Jenner’s followers couldn’t get over how fabulous the mom of one looks in the pic.

A Kylie fan page commented on the post, “My license does nottttttttt look like this😂.”

One fan declared, “This is not fair. like how!!!!.” Another said, “Who else is this snatched on their drivers licence tho lol?! 💗”

Devoted Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans might recall when Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian brought her own lighting crew and glamsquad to the DMV to make sure her photo came out perfect.

It’s unclear whether or not Jenner recruited the whole team to help ensure that her photo turned out great, but fans couldn’t help but speculate that in the comments.

Fashionista Alert! See Some of Stormi Webster’s Best Style Moments

Last summer, Jenner took her friend and makeup artist Ariel Tejada to the Department of Motor Vehicles in Thousand Oaks, California, to get his license.

“So the adventures today,” she said in the a video on her Instagram Story. “I am making Ariel get his f—ing license.”

“He’s been studying all day,” she continued, giving viewers a look at the makeup artist before his test. “I told him yesterday and we’ve been studying.”

A Round Up of the Best Kardashian-Jenner Bikini Pictures: From Kris’ Throwback to Kourtney’s Tiny String 2-Piece

Tejada successfully ended up getting his license and Jenner was sure to document the experience on social media. She filmed a video of the makeup expert skipping out of the DMV with his temporary license in hand.

If only we could see what Tejada’s license photo looks like.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)