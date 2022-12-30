Trendy tresses! Whether it’s a slicked back bun or a full head of product, the drenched ‘do never goes out of style.

The wet look was popularized in the ‘50s when the grease coiffure debuted. Men polished their manes with product — and even though it left behind an oily appearance, it still became a beloved trend. Stars have been rocking the fad on and off the red carpet since its return in the 2000s.

One of the most talked about soaked styles was Kim Kardashian’s 2019 Met Gala look. The theme that year was Camp: Notes on Fashion, and the reality star committed to the concept. Her mane was styled in luscious waves and had product from her roots to her ends. To make the wet look even more convincing, she wore a custom Mugler dress that appeared to have water droplets dripping off her body.

Kardashian’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, opened up about the vision for the TV personality’s glam to The Hollywood Reporter in May 2019. He explained that it was meant to complement her ensemble. “We wanted Kim to look like she was getting out of the water,” he said. Appleton revealed that after applying the oil to her locks, he then blow-dried “the hair to create a smooth finish.”

Hailey Bieber is also a huge fan of the drenched aesthetic and consistently sports slicked back buns — which broke the internet. Fans started adding gel to their crowns to make them appear dewy and glossy.

The Rhode Beauty founder brought her signature flair to the 2022 Met Gala. Her blonde locks were parted down the middle then pulled back into a knot. The product in her hair made it appear shiny and almost reflective. She looked gorgeous in a white YSL gown, diamond earrings and soft glam.

Another star who has nailed the damp ‘do is Megan Fox. She arrived at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards looking like she just stepped out of the shower. Her brunette tresses cascaded down to her waist and were styled in beachy curls. To complete the ensemble, she wore a sheer Mugler gown with purple rhinestones and a silver thong. For some more bling, she added sparkly earrings and rings.

When it comes to creating the wet hair look, celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan knows best as she’s worked her magic on both Khloé Kardashian and Olivia Culpo.

In October 2016, Marjan exclusively told Us Weekly that when she styled Kardashian’s locks to look damp, she used Ouai Wave Spray before blow drying and curling the reality star’s hair. Then, she applied MarulaOil Rare Oil Treatment and Fatboy Tough Guy Water Wax to finish the iconic look.

Three years later, the beauty guru shared more hacks via social media. In March 2019, she captioned an Instagram post “I’ve been getting a lot of dms about #wethair.” She revealed that she uses a GHD hair curler “on small sections before going in with a gel or oil brush” to give “the illusion of a wet finish.”

The wet locks trend isn’t going anywhere, and we’re taking a look back at the best looks of all time.

Keep scrolling to see the most memorable soaked styles: