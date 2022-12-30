Trendy tresses! Whether it’s a slicked back bun or a full head of product, the drenched ‘do never goes out of style.
The wet look was popularized in the ‘50s when the grease coiffure debuted. Men polished their manes with product — and even though it left behind an oily appearance, it still became a beloved trend. Stars have been rocking the fad on and off the red carpet since its return in the 2000s.
One of the most talked about soaked styles was Kim Kardashian’s 2019 Met Gala look. The theme that year was Camp: Notes on Fashion, and the reality star committed to the concept. Her mane was styled in luscious waves and had product from her roots to her ends. To make the wet look even more convincing, she wore a custom Mugler dress that appeared to have water droplets dripping off her body.
Kardashian’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, opened up about the vision for the TV personality’s glam to The Hollywood Reporter in May 2019. He explained that it was meant to complement her ensemble. “We wanted Kim to look like she was getting out of the water,” he said. Appleton revealed that after applying the oil to her locks, he then blow-dried “the hair to create a smooth finish.”
Hailey Bieber is also a huge fan of the drenched aesthetic and consistently sports slicked back buns — which broke the internet. Fans started adding gel to their crowns to make them appear dewy and glossy.
The Rhode Beauty founder brought her signature flair to the 2022 Met Gala. Her blonde locks were parted down the middle then pulled back into a knot. The product in her hair made it appear shiny and almost reflective. She looked gorgeous in a white YSL gown, diamond earrings and soft glam.
Another star who has nailed the damp ‘do is Megan Fox. She arrived at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards looking like she just stepped out of the shower. Her brunette tresses cascaded down to her waist and were styled in beachy curls. To complete the ensemble, she wore a sheer Mugler gown with purple rhinestones and a silver thong. For some more bling, she added sparkly earrings and rings.
In October 2016, Marjan exclusively told Us Weekly that when she styled Kardashian’s locks to look damp, she used Ouai Wave Spray before blow drying and curling the reality star’s hair. Then, she applied MarulaOil Rare Oil Treatment and Fatboy Tough Guy Water Wax to finish the iconic look.
Three years later, the beauty guru shared more hacks via social media. In March 2019, she captioned an Instagram post “I’ve been getting a lot of dms about #wethair.” She revealed that she uses a GHD hair curler “on small sections before going in with a gel or oil brush” to give “the illusion of a wet finish.”
The wet locks trend isn’t going anywhere, and we’re taking a look back at the best looks of all time.
Keep scrolling to see the most memorable soaked styles:
Credit: Shutterstock (3)
[jwplayer cAxkh3X2-zhNYySv2]
When it comes to creating the wet hair look, celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan knows best as she’s worked her magic on both Khloé Kardashian and Olivia Culpo.
In October 2016, Marjan exclusively told Us Weekly that when she styled Kardashian’s locks to look damp, she used Ouai Wave Spray before blow drying and curling the reality star’s hair. Then, she applied MarulaOil Rare Oil Treatment and Fatboy Tough Guy Water Wax to finish the iconic look.
Three years later, the beauty guru shared more hacks via social media. In March 2019, she captioned an Instagram post “I’ve been getting a lot of dms about #wethair.” She revealed that she uses a GHD hair curler “on small sections before going in with a gel or oil brush” to give “the illusion of a wet finish.”
Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Hailey Bieber
At the 2022 Met Gala, the beauty mogul rocked her classic bun with a damp and shiny twist.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Hunter Schafer
Glamorous and oily! The Euphoria star arrived at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party with her blonde locks in a slicked down look, which complemented her Rick Owens denim dress.
Credit: Shutterstock
Bella Hadid
Glossy and gorgeous! Bella Hadid walked the Autumn Winter Fendi fashion show with drenched hair. She wore a fluffy jacket, tinted glasses and gray gloves to spice up the number.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Zendaya
The Spider-Man actress wore an extravagant outfit to the 2021 Dune premiere. Her brunette mane was styled in waves, and her Balmain gown was sculpted to her frame.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Megan Fox
Sleek and sexy! The Jennifer’s Body star almost appeared naked at the 2021 VMAs with a sheer Mugler dress and greased curls.
Credit: ABC/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez
The “On The Floor” singer arrived at the 2020 American Music Awards in a sparkly Balmain two piece. Her shoulder length tresses had just the right amount of product in them to keep her looking damp all night long.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Kristin Wiig
Slicked back and stylish! The Bridesmaids actress had her glossy crown smooth and shiny at the 2020 Oscars. She donned a bright red Valentino dress to complete the look.
Credit: Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner
The runway model was an under water vision as she walked the 2020 spring/summer Versace fashion show in Milan.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum looked radiant with her glossy hair and Mugler dress at the 2019 Met Gala.
Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
Shay Mitchell
Damp and dangerous! The Pretty Little Liars alum donned a shiny crown that perfectly paired with her dress and bright red lip at the 2018 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party.
Credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Rihanna
Cute and curly! The “Love on the Brain” signer was super stylish at the 2017 Parsons Benefit. She opted for a moist mane that featured loose coils.