Fans were shocked by Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton’s seemingly abrupt split, but an insider tells Us that there’s more to the story.

“Lukas cheated on Chris and Chris found out over the weekend,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “That’s the reason [Chris] filed.”

The insider adds, “They were never in an open relationship.”

The estranged couple were married for six months before Us confirmed that Appleton, 40, filed for divorce from Gage, 28, on Monday, November 13. Appleton cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by Us.

The duo’s date of separation was listed as November 10, one day after Appleton and Gage’s wedding was featured on an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. The insider notes that their breakup had “nothing to do” with the show.

Fans watched Kim Kardashian officiate Appleton and Gage’s wedding during the November 9 episode of The Kardashians. Before the twosome exchanged vows, the Skims founder, 43, offered Appleton sage advice about marriage.

“Wait, you have to get a prenup,” she told the hairstylist before quoting the song “Gold Digger” by her ex-husband Kanye West. “We want prenup, we want prenup.”

As Appleton did Kardashian’s hair, the reality star FaceTimed Gage to share her thoughts.

“Can I just give you one tip from a lawyer? Prenup,” she told Gage. “Just super general, I think I can maybe even write it for you guys.”

Us confirmed the former couple had a postnuptial agreement, which was signed on May 3.

Appleton and Gage first sparked romance rumors earlier this year. The pair confirmed their relationship in March, sharing their love for each other in respective interviews.

“I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love. He’s a good-looking man,” Gage said on the Today show at the time. “There’s something about being in London. I think I got a taste of the Brits.”

The pair got married at Las Vegas’ Little White Chapel in April. “We did it 💍,” Appleton wrote via Instagram alongside photos from the event. Appleton and Gage wore matching black fur coats during the wedding, while Kardashian, as their officiant, opted to wear a black dress.

After the news of their divorce broke, a separate source told Us that the split was “not amicable.”

“This is not where they wanted this to end up,” the insider shared earlier this week. “It will take time for both to get to a place where they can move past this and get on with their lives.”