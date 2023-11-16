Lukas Gage seemed to be in high spirits when walking his first red carpet since estranged husband Chris Appleton filed for divorce.

The White Lotus actor, 28, attended the Fargo season 5 premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 15, wearing an all-black outfit. He paired a zip-up jacket with pants and chunky loafers. Gage, who stars as Lars Olmstead in the forthcoming installment of the FX series, was all smiles as he posed for the cameras solo.

Gage and Appleton, 40, were married for six months before Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, November 13, that the celebrity hairstylist filed for divorce. In court docs obtained by Us, Appleton cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the pair’s split and listed their date of separation as Friday, November 10.

“This is not where they wanted this to end up,” a source exclusively told Us about the breakup, noting that the divorce is “not amicable.”

Related: Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton’s Relationship Timeline Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton‘s romance made headlines months before they revealed they were an item. The White Lotus star and Appleton first sparked dating speculation in February 2023 when they shared vacation pics together at the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico. While neither Gage nor the hair guru addressed their relationship status at the […]

The insider added, “It will take time for both to get to a place where they can move past this and get on with their lives.”

Gage and Appleton’s wedding was showcased during the November 9 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians as Kim Kardashian officiated the Las Vegas ceremony.

“Wait, you have to get a prenup,” Kardashian, 43, told Appleton before his wedding, quoting her ex-husband Kanye West’s song “Gold Digger,” saying, “We want prenup, we want prenup.”

Elsewhere in the episode, she offered similar advice to Gage.

“Can I just give you one tip from a lawyer? Prenup,” Kardashian said. “Just super general, I think I can maybe even write it for you guys.”

Us confirmed that Gage and Appleton signed a postnuptial agreement on May 3.

The now-estranged couple sparked romance rumors earlier this year, and Appleton confirmed his relationship with Gage while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in March.

“Listen, I’m very happy [and] very much in love,” he gushed at the time. “I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and, I think, meeting someone that you connect with is very special.”

Gage echoed Appleton’s sentiments in a separate interview later that month.

“I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love. He’s a good-looking man,” the actor shared on the Today show. “There’s something about being in London. I think I got a taste of the Brits.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Gage and Appleton confirmed their marriage in April after tying the knot at Las Vegas’ famed Little White Chapel.

As for the reason behind their divorce, a second source explained to Us that “several factors” ultimately led to the decision.