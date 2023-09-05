Us Weekly’s Breakout Style Stars of 2023: Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney is a master of fashion.

The 25-year-old actress — who has starred in Euphoria, The White Lotus and more — dazzled Us this year with her iconic red carpet moments. Styled by Molly Dickinson, who also works with Sadie Sink and Camila Mendes, Sweeney delivered drama at every event she attended. Her wardrobe of girly Miu Miu pieces and grunge Alexander McQueen outfits guaranteed her a spot on Us Weekly’s Breakout Style Stars list.

One of Sweeny’s most talked about looks came during Paris Fashion Week in July, when she slayed an Armani Privé beaded gown. She paired the long-sleeved number with striking red lips, voluminous waves and glittery eyeshadow.

In addition to Sweeney, Us Weekly’s Breakout Style Stars of 2023 include Halle Bailey, Jennifer Lawrence, Florence Pugh, Ashley Park and Mindy Kaling.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling to relive Sweeney’s best fashion moments from 2023: