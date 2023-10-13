Tia Booth and more celebrities got into the spooky season early — and went all out with their Halloween decor.

Booth couldn’t contain her excitement over the holiday, so she started decorating on October 1. “I’ve already added more since I filmed this yesterday🎃,” she wrote via Instagram on October 2, highlighting a skeleton on her porch and more festive items, including orange, white and green pumpkins. “I can’t be stopped!!! #october #halloween #pumpkinseason.”

Joanna Gaines, meanwhile, blamed her head start on an unnamed person in her household. “Someone decorated the front porch for Halloween … 🤭👻,” the Fixer Upper: Welcome Home star captioned an Instagram video on October 2, revealing that a few pumpkins had been added to her front steps.

“Somehow I don’t AND do appreciate this all at once,” Joanna — who shares kids Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie and Crew with husband Chip Gaines — added. She also revealed that the mystery decorator drew a ghost sketch on the wall, which was hidden by plants.

Scroll down to see which celebrities are outdoing themselves with Halloween decorations in 2023: