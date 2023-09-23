The Bachelor Nation family keeps growing and former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin has welcomed her first baby with fiancé Thomas Jacobs.

Jacobs, 30, took to Instagram on Saturday, September 23, to show off their new entryway decor. “Baby Sleeping,” the doormat read. “Please don’t ruin this for us.”

He added via Instagram Story, “Thankful. Blessed. Love beyond words.”

Kufrin, 33, shared Jacobs’ post via her own Story on Saturday, adding: “Soaking in all of the love and snuggles for the time being but we have a new little pumpkin 💛.”

The duo — who met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021 — announced in April that they were expecting a baby.

“Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow,” Kufrin wrote via Instagram alongside a video of her and Jacobs with their two dogs. “We already love you to the moon and back – mom & dad. #pregnancyannouncement #bebe #momanddad #pregnantnotpasta.”

One month later, Kufrin shared an emotional video of how she broke the news to Jacobs — surprising him with a positive pregnancy test.

“We’re having a baby?” he asked the reality star in awe. She captioned the May post with a disclaimer that read, “Many tears were shed the first time we watched this video” before noting how “unbelievable yet magical” her pregnancy has been and gushing about how the news has changed their lives. Later that month, the couple revealed that they were having a boy.

“It’s a … LITTLE TOMMY 😅💙💙💙,” Kufrin captioned an Instagram video from their sex reveal celebration.

The pair got engaged in May 2022 after less than one year of dating — and Kufrin was the one to put a ring on it.

“In the ultimate plot twist … HE SAID YES!” she captioned the social media photos, calling herself “the happiest gal alive” and referring to Jacobs as “the one who makes my heart smile every single day.”

Jacobs — who called Kufrin’s proposal “the ultimate UNO reverse card/power move” — thanked his now-fiancée for “keeping me on my toes, adding, “Cheers to forever Boops.” The Bachelorette alum later returned the favor and popped the question to Kufrin that October.

After meeting on Paradise, the pair formed such a close bond that Kufrin later revealed she called her mom to tell her she met The One.

“I was like, ‘Mom, I think I want to marry this guy,’” she shared on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast in October 2021, one month after their season premiered. “It’s the first time I’ve ever actually said that out loud.”

Although they briefly went their separate ways when leaving BiP, the couple rekindled once the cameras were gone and got back together before the finale aired.

“We chatted until, like, 3 or 4 in the morning some nights and just talked about any and everything,” Kufrin shared on the “Talking it Out” podcast. “The second I saw him — because I flew back to L.A. and then drove down to San Diego — I think right away he picked me up and kissed me and then we just had unlimited time to explore what this could be.”

Prior to falling in love in Paradise, the Bachelor Nation stars both had their fair share of relationships within the franchise.

After getting engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. during the final episode of The Bachelor season 22, Kufrin became the next Bachelorette as the race car driver called off their engagement to reunite with runner-up Lauren Burnham. Four months later, she said yes to Garrett Yrigoyen’s proposal at the end of her season. The duo ultimately went their separate ways in September 2020 after two years together.

Jacobs, for his part, dated Katie Thurston on her season of The Bachelorette in 2021, but was sent home after the third week on the show.