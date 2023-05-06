Future Bachelor! Becca Kufrin and fiancé Thomas Jacobs have revealed that they are expecting a baby boy.

“It’s a … LITTLE TOMMY 😅💙💙💙,” the former Bachelorette, 33, captioned a Friday, May 5, Instagram video from their sex reveal celebration.

In the clip, Kufrin threw a ball at Jacobs, 30, who hit it with a blue baseball bat. Upon impact, the ball exploded into a cloud of bright blue powder. The pair — who got engaged in May 2022 — immediately started cheering about the news.

Several of the couple’s Bachelor Nation friends congratulated the happy couple in the comments, noting that they had an inkling that it will be a boy.

“I knew it. TJ coming soon 🤴🏼,” Ivan Hall — who costarred with the duo on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 — replied on Friday.

Tia Booth, for her part, commented: “YAYAYYAYA TATUM’S FUTURE BFF!!!!!”

Booth — who welcomed son Tatum, 4 months, with fiancé Taylor Mock in December 2022 — first met the pregnant reality TV star during Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season 22 of The Bachelor. (While the Arkansas native, 31, left during week 8, Kufrin earned the final rose before Luyendyk, 41, eventually called off their engagement in favor of his connection with runner-up Lauren Burnham.)

Kufrin responded to her Bachelor buddy, writing via Instagram: “One day I will tell them the tale of how I met your mother.”

Jacobs — who first appeared on Katie Thurston’s season 17 of The Bachelorette — has also been gearing up to become a boy dad.

“Are you kidding me? My new obsession: Little baby shoes,” the real estate agent gushed via Instagram Stories on Friday, sharing a snap of matching sneakers in his size.

Jacobs also clapped back at the couple’s decision to host a sex reveal party.

“And for those in my DMs saying, ‘Why did you do a gender reveal? Gender reveals are dumb. Gender reveals are stupid,’” he added via his Stories. “It was [for] our immediate family, like my parents, her mom [and] her sister. Shut up.”

The Minnesota native and Jacobs announced late last month that they are expecting their first child. “Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow,” Kufrin wrote via Instagram in April. “We already love you to the moon and back.”

After Kufrin’s emotional televised breakup from Luyendyk in 2018, she went on to lead the following season of The Bachelorette. The “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast host accepted a proposal from Garrett Yrigoyen in the finale, nearly two years before they eventually called it quits. Kufrin later joined the BiP cast in 2021, where she hit it off with Jacobs. Despite ultimately breaking up in the beachfront finale, they reconciled after returning home.