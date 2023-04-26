Baby on board! Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin found love on Bachelor in Paradise with fiancé Thomas Jacobs — and now they’re expecting their first child together!

“Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow,” Kufrin, 33, captioned a sweet video of maternity pics with their two dogs. “We already love you to the moon and back – mom & dad.” She added the hashtags: “#pregnanyannouncement #bebe #momanddad #pregnantnotpasta.”

The Minnesota native and real estate broker got together after meeting on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in September 2021. While it wasn’t love at first sight, Kufrin eventually fell for Jacobs, who fans met during season 17 of The Bachelorette earlier that year. (Kufrin was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Garrett Yrigoyen following her appearances on season 22 of The Bachelor and season 14 of The Bachelorette, respectively.)

“We talked for maybe five minutes and at the end of the conversation he said something along the lines of … he called me a declined credit card,” the publicist recalled during an October 2021 appearance on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast. “He was, like, trying to flirt and be kind of smooth and funny, and it just came out wrong.”

However, despite their awkward first meeting, the couple were eventually able to form a relationship while filming in Mexico and the B label founder later admitted she called her mom shortly after meeting the California native.

“I was like, ‘Mom, I think I want to marry this guy,'” she told listeners during their joint podcast interview. “It’s the first time I’ve ever actually said that out loud.”

While the pair did face a brief breakup towards the show’s finale, they were able to make up once the cameras were gone by focusing on dating outside of the spotlight.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“We chatted until, like, three or four in the morning some nights and just talked about any and everything,” Kufrin added during the “Talking it Out With Bachelor Nation” October 2021 interview. “The second I saw him — because I flew back to L.A. and then drove down to San Diego — I think right away he picked me up and kissed me and then we just had unlimited time to explore what this could be.”

Jacobs, for his part, revealed that he sent “multiple text messages” asking the reality star what type of ring she wanted ahead of his proposal. “It’s something we’ve talked about,” he said at the time. “I mean, I don’t want to spend my life with anybody else.”

Kufrin finally got her diamond the following year — on her own terms. The couple excitedly shared via Instagram in May 2022 that they were engaged and the Bachelor season 22 winner revealed she was the one who proposed to Jacobs.

“In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES!” Kufrin captioned the social media photos, calling herself “the happiest gal alive” and referring to Jacobs as “the one who makes my heart smile every single day.”

Jacobs — who called Kufrin’s proposal “the ultimate UNO reverse card/power move” — thanked his now-fiancée for “keeping me on my toes, adding, “Cheers to forever Boops.”