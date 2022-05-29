So happy for them! After Becca Kufrin privately popped the question to boyfriend Thomas Jacobs with only their dogs in attendance, their fellow Bachelor Nation alums were excited to learn the news.

“Whaaaaa CONGRATULATIONS gf!!! So happy for you guys,” former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher — who wed Jordan Rodgers earlier this month — gushed via an Instagram comment on Sunday, May 29.

Ben Higgins, for his part, wrote, “Heck yes!!!!!!! Let’s go!”

The Minnesota native, 32, bucked tradition when she proposed to her 29-year-old partner of nearly seven months.

“In the ultimate plot twist … HE SAID YES,” Kufrin captioned a Sunday Instagram carousel. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back ♥️.”

The Bachelorette season 17 alum, for his part, shared the twosome’s engagement portraits via his own Instagram grid, touting his gold band.

“The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move. You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops,” Jacobs wrote on Sunday.

The Bachelorette season 14 lead initially met Jacobs on the Bachelor in Paradise beach during 2021’s season 7. However, ahead of the season finale in August 2021, they left Mexico separately.

“We had a great time together and I would say it was smooth sailing for those weeks that we spent on the beach together, which was incredible to start a relationship, but for me, to leave a third time with somebody I really had to know who I would be leaving with,” the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast host explained during an October 2021 appearance on the “Talking It Out” podcast. “I was like, I see this positive fun-loving, supportive great guy, but to make a relationship, there’s going to be hard times and I wanted to see how he would get through adversity or handle any hiccup in the road, and I didn’t get to see that on my time really in Paradise.”

Once she returned home, she reached out to Jacobs and was hopeful about rekindling their romance in the real world.

“We never really got into the nitty-gritty of, like, ‘What are we?’ on the beach, like, how serious it actually was until that last day,” the Bachelor season 22 winner told cohosts Bryan Abasolo and Mike Johnson that October. “So it was in those moments where I saw how committed he actually was to being in this relationship and wanting to truly fight for it where it was a new experience for me and I was like, ‘That’s really special.’ And if he’s willing to do that then I’m willing to do that too. We came back and had to explore that on our own away from the cameras but in that moment, I think that was game-changing for me because I have really never had somebody fight, I would say, like, tooth and nail to want to keep a relationship with me.”

Since getting back together, Kufrin and Jacobs’ romance has continued to heat up as they’ve met one another’s families, friends and dogs.

“I think he’s very kind. And they seem both very dorky and adorable in their own way. And I’m here for that. And she seems happy, so that’s all that really matters,” Caroline Lunny exclusively told Us Weekly in February of her Bachelor costar’s now-fiancé. “… I’m happy that [her past engagement to Garrett Yrigoyen] didn’t [work out] because she just seems a lot happier now. And things just seem like they’re in the right place.”

