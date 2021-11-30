Hometown date! Becca Kufrin brought boyfriend Thomas Jacobs home for the holidays — and it’s safe to say things went well.

“This past week was one of the best yet and my heart is so full,” the 31-year-old season 14 Bachelorette wrote on Monday, November 29, via Instagram. “Not only was I able to spend Thanksgiving with my family (last year was a bust, thanks Covid) but I was able to bring @thomasajacobs home to meet the most important people in my life and show him all of the special Minnesotan places that made me who I am today.”

Kufrin continued, “Thank you Tommy, for soaking it all in and appreciating the little things. Next time we will get you some snow.”

In the comments section, the Bachelorette season 17 contestant, 29, wrote he was “thankful” for his “little mouse,” writing, “Love this life with you 😘💜.”

Kufrin and Jacobs met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise during the summer. While she broke off their relationship during the October finale, they wasted no time reconnecting post-show.

“We never really got into the nitty-gritty of, like, ‘What are we?’ on the beach, like, how serious it actually was until that last day,” Kufrin said on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast after the episode aired. “So it was in those moments where I saw how committed he actually was to being in this relationship and wanting to truly fight for it where it was a new experience for me and I was like, ‘That’s really special.’ And if he’s willing to do that then I’m willing to do that too. We came back and had to explore that on our own away from the cameras but in that moment, I think that was game-changing for me because I have really never had somebody fight, I would say, like, tooth and nail to want to keep a relationship with me.”

Kufrin was previously engaged to season 22 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Bachelorette season 14 winner Garrett Yrigoyen.

“I was mad, I was hurt,” Jacobs said of their brief breakup during the podcast interview. “When she first texted me, she started off, ‘I know I’m probably the last person you want to hear from right now.’ And it couldn’t be further from the truth, that’s the one text I was waiting to hear. That’s the one person I wanted to see. That’s the one person I wanted to hold. … [The breakup] showed us that we experienced something and it was taken away from us for a moment.”

Despite two past engagements, the former publicist told hosts Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo that she is confident Jacobs is The One.

“I’m gonna probably hate myself for actually admitting this to anyone, but I called my mom — and even though I was engaged twice in the past — I was like, ‘Mom, I think I want to marry this guy,’” she said at the time. “It’s the first time I’ve ever actually said that out loud.”

Scroll through to see snaps from Jacobs meeting the parents: