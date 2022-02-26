Bachelor’s Caroline Lunny Says Becca Kufrin Is 'Happier' With Thomas Jacobs

BFF knows best! Caroline Lunny has nothing but nice things to say about Becca Kufrin’s man, Thomas Jacobs.

“I haven’t met Thomas yet, but he’s really sweet. I had egg retrieval surgery in July. And Becca was so cute, like, I thought she had something to do up here [but] she just came up to be with me because she knew I was alone,” Lunny, 31, said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast while discussing her work with Modern Fertility. “And I was like, ‘Wow.’ I had made some [Instagram] Reel about how it’s hard to do fertility things alone. And she, like, hopped on the next flight and was here and I’m like, ‘Oh, you’re a bad bitch. I love you.’ But since she had just started dating Thomas, she [was] telling me all about him.”

The Bachelor in Paradise: Australia alum recalled Jacobs, 28, sending her and Kufrin, 31, a bottle of champagne during the former Bachelorette’s visit after Lunny closed a real estate deal.

“Like, nicely done, sir!” the Massachusetts native told Us. “And it’s funny, he messaged me the other day. Modern Fertility is doing an ad with my face, basically. And I didn’t even know there was an ad running with this specific video. And Thomas is like, ‘I watched the whole thing through the end! I don’t really know how [it] works, but I hope that it helped you. I watched it!’ I was like, ‘I see you being supportive!’”

Jacobs and Kufrin met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, which filmed during summer 2021.

“I think he’s very kind. And they seem both very dorky and adorable in their own way. And I’m here for that. And she seems happy, so that’s all that really matters,” Lunny added.

Prior to hitting the beach, the Minnesota native was engaged to Bachelorette season 14 winner Garrett Yrigoyen.

“It’s hard because I did love Garrett. There were things that I loved about Garrett — because he was fun,” Lunny continued. “And we all had a blast together. We all went on vacation together and stuff too. I, like, literally love his friends and obviously, you know, at the end of the day … you can love somebody all you want, but there’s certain elements that are bigger than us and, like, kind of contribute to what we’re looking for in a life partner. And I totally see why that didn’t work out. And I’m happy that it didn’t because she just seems a lot happier now. And things just seem like they’re in the right place.”

Lunny and Kufrin met while competing for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on the 2018 season of The Bachelor. The real estate agent told Us that she learned of Luyendyk Jr.’s plans to break off his engagement to Kufrin — because he still had feelings for his runner-up (and now-wife), Lauren Burnham — before the former publicist found out.

“He had been running his mouth to basically everyone who would listen so much so that my pageant friend is the one that told me that Arie was leaving Becca for Lauren,” Lunny recalled. “[Then] I just kind of, like, shut up about it. … I had heard it through the grapevine, like, it might not be true. So I just was like, ‘Never mind.’ And then literally that weekend is the weekend that he broke up with her on camera. So she came to my house after — me, her and Tia [Booth] are really close — so they all came to my house in Fort Lauderdale and we just had, basically, a ‘F—k Arie fest.’”

