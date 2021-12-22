That loving feeling! Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs raised eyebrows when they were caught making out during The Bachelorette season 18’s After the Final Rose special on Tuesday, December 21.

One Instagram user called out the pair for their steamy kiss, writing, “@thomasjacobs and @bkoof getting down in the background,” adding two crying-lauging emojis and two heart eyes emojis.

The Bourdon founder, 31, reposted the screenshot of the duo packing on the PDA via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, replying, “Can ya blame me?”

The couple, who met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise earlier this year, were surprise guests at the taping of Michelle Young’s post-finale recap — but they seemingly stole viewers’ attention with their mid-show smooch.

While the Minnesota native, 28, listened to her runner-up, Brandon Jones, discuss their emotional breakup — and shed a few tears in the process — some fans were distracted by Becca and Thomas, 29. The pair were seen chatting in the background during the serious moment before they started kissing. (Michelle accepted a proposal from now-fiancé Nayte Olukoya during the episode.)

“Becca and Thomas kissing in the background while Brandon is spilling his guts is the highlight of the show so far,” Reality Steve wrote via Twitter, sharing a photo of the scene-stealing moment with his followers.

Fans were quick to weigh in on the awkward make out scenario, with one writing, “I love Thecca, but that’s insensitive IMO…”

Another Twitter user commented, “IM SORRY BECCA AND THOMAS? are you really making out while Brandon is talking? GOODBYE,” while a third fan joked, “Nothing like sharing a big smooch to the tune of a guy expressing his heartbreak to his past lover.”

The former Bachelorette and the California native weren’t the only Bachelor in Paradise duo who showed up to support Michelle at the end of her journey: Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt were also in the audience. While they appeared to fly under the radar during the event, one user pointed out that they too were caught on the kiss cam.

“I love how Joe and Serena and Becca and Thomas were both kissing at AFTR LOL,” one fan wrote via Twitter with two crying laughing emojis.

Bachelor Nation may have had mixed feelings about the ill-timed PDA from both couples, but Becca and her beau were focused on the season 18 lead and her fiancé, 27.

“Nayte understands that Minnesota girls do it better! Congratulations,” the season 17 Bachelorette contestant wrote via his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

The “Bachelor Happy Hour” cohost also wished the couple well, writing via social media, “Congrats @michelleyoung and @kingbabatude! We are so happy for you both and can’t wait to see where life takes you.”

Before celebrating the ABC franchise’s latest engagement, Becca and Thomas marked their six-month anniversary.

“What a difference half a year makes,” the season 14 Bachelorette captioned a kissing photo with her man earlier this month via Instagram. “These have been the best 6 months of my life, and that’s thanks to you, @thomasjacobs (and Leo & Sofia of course). 2021 rocks.”

Becca was briefly engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. after he proposed during season 22 of The Bachelor in 2018. The racing driver, 40, broke up with her after the finale and later married his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, with whom he shares three children. Becca later found love with Garrett Yrigoyen during her Bachelorette season, but the duo announced the end of their engagement in September 2020.