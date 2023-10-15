Khloé Kardashian revealed the epic kids costume party she threw for daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 14 months, ahead of Halloween.

The Kardashians star, 39, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, October 14, to show off a backyard Halloween party. True and her cousins, Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream, both 5, were dressed as black cats. Meanwhile, Tatum wore a little cow costume. (Khloé shares True and Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson.)

True and cousin Reign (Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s youngest son) kept busy at the slime table, adding glitter and colors to their creations. Other photos revealed a coloring station, and the little ones also had space to run around the backyard. North, 10, Kim’s eldest daughter, was spotted on the trampoline with several other kids.

Khloé has been clear that she is close with all of her siblings’ little ones, but she has specifically pointed out her relationship with Dream, who Rob shares with ex Blac Chyna, calling herself Dream’s “third parent” during an episode of The Kardashians season 3.

“I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence whether that be from me, or her own mom, or whoever. And wherever she gets it from, she gets it from,” she shared in the July episode.

She later took to Instagram to clarify her feelings. “I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express,” Khloé wrote. “Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.”

The reality star noted that she doesn’t favor any of the kids in her family. “I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies. I take pride in this love and always have,” she continued. “I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of ups and downs and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another. That’s what family does. We are a tribe and all of us will always be there for one another. Especially the babies!”

Khloé concluded, “Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela is doing the best she can as a parent and in life. I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life 🤍. We are ALL trying to do our best in life 🤍. Our children are healthy and happy! Most of all they are LOVED!! LOVED by everyone in our tribe.”

Chyna, for her part, didn’t seem to take offense to Khloé’s statement. “Everything is good on both ends, we are all family at the end of the day. Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it’s all love and positivity,” Chyna told TMZ at the time. “As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I’m happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides.”

Scroll down to see more Halloween party photos: