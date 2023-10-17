We hate to be the ones to break it to Jenna Bush Hager, but Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are not buying a house together.

During the Monday, October 16, episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna, Hager, 41, shared speculation that the twosome are looking to purchase property together in Kansas City, Missouri, where Kelce, 34, resides.

Hager claimed that she’d heard through “a friend” who “knows realtors” that the Chiefs tight end and Swift, 33, might be “buying a house.” After Hager emphasized that the claim was mere speculation and “not confirmed by NBC news,” her cohost, Hoda Kotb, reminded her that they work for “a news organization.”

In response, Hager defended herself: “I said, ‘might be!’”

Related: Which Celebs Ship Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — And Which Stars Don't Hollywood and the entire NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce revealed he got shut down by Swift after one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had “to save […]

As rumors about Kelce and Swift’s relationship continue to swirl, Us Weekly can confirm that the duo are not buying a home together. However, the athlete and the singer were spotted holding hands for the first time during a date night in New York City on Saturday, October 14.

The outing came after the pair’s surprise appearances on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live earlier that evening. Swift introduced her pal and “Karma” collaborator Ice Spice’s second musical performance of the night while Kelce acted in a sketch about the NFL’s extensive coverage of Swift attending his games.

Public fascination with Swift and Kelce’s dynamic began last month when the “Delicate” singer showed up to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Chicago Bears from an Arrowhead Stadium box on September 24. She chatted with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, during the game and was seen walking through the stadium with Travis afterward.

Swift has since cheered on Travis at the Chiefs vs. the New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on October 1 and the Chiefs vs. the Denver Broncos game at Arrowhead on October 12.

Related: Inside Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Dating History While she's recently taken a self-proclaimed hiatus from men, the 1989 songstress has been linked to a slew of hotties over the years. See the celebs that have inspired some of Swift's most-popular songs

Despite Swift publicly showing her support for Travis’ football career, a source exclusively told Us last month that the couple are taking things slow.

“They have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him,” the insider shared. “It is not serious and Taylor is having fun right now. … But anything is possible. They’re getting closer and closer every day.”

While Swift and Travis might not be in a rush, it seems like the world is rooting for them to take their relationship to the next level. Days before Hager excitedly speculated about their house hunting plans, Sportscaster Al Michaels struggled with what to call Swift while providing commentary during the October 12 Chiefs game.

“Looking on is [Travis’] … well at the moment … his good buddy and girlfriend, Taylor Swift,” he said during the broadcast, pausing several times.

Related: Celebrities Who've Dated or Found Love With Athletes They sure like their players! Stars like Victoria Beckham, Olivia Munn, and Kaley Cuoco prefer their men athletic. Check out which big-name stars are linked to hunky athletes here!

Michaels, 78, was asked about the viral moment during the Monday, October 16, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“So, is she his good buddy or his girlfriend? Now you can’t be both,” host Jimmy Kimmel quipped. In response, Michaels revealed that he originally wanted to give Swift a different title.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“You know you’re doing a game like that, I know the internet’s going to blow up. You know what I really wanted to say?” he asked. “Fiancée.”

Michaels joked that he ultimately thought better of using the word “because I figured Travis would beat me up at the end of the game.”