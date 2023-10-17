We hate to be the ones to break it to Jenna Bush Hager, but Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are not buying a house together.
During the Monday, October 16, episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna, Hager, 41, shared speculation that the twosome are looking to purchase property together in Kansas City, Missouri, where Kelce, 34, resides.
Hager claimed that she’d heard through “a friend” who “knows realtors” that the Chiefs tight end and Swift, 33, might be “buying a house.” After Hager emphasized that the claim was mere speculation and “not confirmed by NBC news,” her cohost, Hoda Kotb, reminded her that they work for “a news organization.”
In response, Hager defended herself: “I said, ‘might be!’”
As rumors about Kelce and Swift’s relationship continue to swirl, Us Weekly can confirm that the duo are not buying a home together. However, the athlete and the singer were spotted holding hands for the first time during a date night in New York City on Saturday, October 14.
The outing came after the pair’s surprise appearances on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live earlier that evening. Swift introduced her pal and “Karma” collaborator Ice Spice’s second musical performance of the night while Kelce acted in a sketch about the NFL’s extensive coverage of Swift attending his games.
Public fascination with Swift and Kelce’s dynamic began last month when the “Delicate” singer showed up to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Chicago Bears from an Arrowhead Stadium box on September 24. She chatted with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, during the game and was seen walking through the stadium with Travis afterward.
Swift has since cheered on Travis at the Chiefs vs. the New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on October 1 and the Chiefs vs. the Denver Broncos game at Arrowhead on October 12.
Despite Swift publicly showing her support for Travis’ football career, a source exclusively told Us last month that the couple are taking things slow.
“They have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him,” the insider shared. “It is not serious and Taylor is having fun right now. … But anything is possible. They’re getting closer and closer every day.”
While Swift and Travis might not be in a rush, it seems like the world is rooting for them to take their relationship to the next level. Days before Hager excitedly speculated about their house hunting plans, Sportscaster Al Michaels struggled with what to call Swift while providing commentary during the October 12 Chiefs game.
“Looking on is [Travis’] … well at the moment … his good buddy and girlfriend, Taylor Swift,” he said during the broadcast, pausing several times.
Michaels, 78, was asked about the viral moment during the Monday, October 16, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!
“So, is she his good buddy or his girlfriend? Now you can’t be both,” host Jimmy Kimmel quipped. In response, Michaels revealed that he originally wanted to give Swift a different title.
“You know you’re doing a game like that, I know the internet’s going to blow up. You know what I really wanted to say?” he asked. “Fiancée.”
Michaels joked that he ultimately thought better of using the word “because I figured Travis would beat me up at the end of the game.”