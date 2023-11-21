Jason Sudeikis is grateful Taylor Swift has been spending so much time in his hometown of Kansas City amid her romance with Travis Kelce.

“I was thankful to Taylor, just hanging out, coming to do two nights of [Eras Tour] shows here,” Sudeikis, 48, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Tuesday, November 21. “All my friends, people with kids, people without kids, just had a blast. And she was like, ‘Oh, it was an amazing run.’ Little did I know, just a few months later, she’d be our adopted daughter.”

Swift, 33, performed at Arrowhead Stadium for two nights in July amid her Eras Tour, which kicked off in the spring. She returned to the state in September when Kelce, 34, invited her to watch his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, defeat the Chicago Bears. She has since been spotted back in KC various times as her relationship with Kelce continues to blossom.

Sudeikis, meanwhile, is just grateful there’s so much attention on his hometown. He noted that he often thanks musicians and comedians for opting to visit Kansas City on their tours instead of choosing bigger cities nearby like St. Louis and Chicago. The Ted Lasso alum added that he doesn’t “blame” Swift for wanting to spend time in KC — or with Kelce. “He’s a good egg,” he quipped.

Related: Stars React to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship It seems as if (almost) all of Hollywood and the NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce tried to meet Swift at one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had […]

Swift was scheduled to return to Kansas City on Monday, November 20, to watch Travis face off against older brother Jason Kelce’s Philadelphia Eagles. Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair even had plans for their parents to meet at the game now that things are getting more “serious” between them. “Taylor and Travis both have a very close bond with their parents and it’s really important that their families blend seamlessly, as well,” the insider told Us at the time.

The couple’s plans were derailed, however, when Swift — who is currently on the international leg of her Eras Tour — had to reschedule her Saturday, November 18, concert in Brazil to Monday night, due to a record-breaking heatwave.

Swift also faced tragedy while visiting the South American country after learning that fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado died while attending her Friday, November 17, show in Rio de Janeiro. Concert organizer Time for Fun (T4F) confirmed Machado’s death at the time, citing the extreme weather conditions.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

“Last night, Ana Clara felt unwell and was promptly attended to by the team of firefighters and paramedics, being taken to the Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos [on-site medic] for first aid protocol,” a post on T4F’s X (formerly Twitter) page read. “Given the situation, the medical team chose to transfer her to Salgado Filho Hospital, where, after almost an hour of emergency care, she unfortunately died.”

Swift spoke out about Machado’s death via Instagram Story shortly after the show took place. “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” she said. “There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

While Swift added that she would not be speaking about the tragedy on stage due to being “overwhelmed with grief, ” she performed her ballad “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” at her Sunday, November 19, concert, which fans believe was dedicated to Machado.

Related: Taylor Swift! Paul Rudd! Every Celeb Who Supports the Kansas City Chiefs From actors to musicians to comedians, there are certainly a lot of famous faces who are faithful fans of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have a long legacy as a victorious football team. They took home three league championships in 1962, 1966 and 1969 before winning their first Super Bowl in 1970. The team […]

In the wake of Machado’s passing, a second source told Us that Swift has been “beside herself” but is “so grateful” to have Travis as a “huge support system.” The insider added that Swift’s team has since “reached out” to the fan’s family.