Josh Allen Addresses Hailee Steinfeld Romance for 1st Time, Admits It ‘Blows My Mind’ People Care

Josh Allen enjoys being the center of attention on the football field — but when it comes to his relationship with Hailee Steinfeld, he avoids the spotlight.

Allen, 27, addressed his romance with Steinfeld, 26, for the first time during the Wednesday, August 2, episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast, while explaining how he reacted to headlines about the pair “making out” on vacation.

“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” Allen told the cohosts, Dan “Big Cat” Katz and PFT Commenter (real name Eric Sollenberger), hinting that he doesn’t read the stories about his love life.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback went on to explain that the kissing snaps in question were taken by photographers “on a boat” that he spotted.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Amy Lemus/NurPhoto/Shutterstock; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“I just, like, felt this gross feeling,” Allen confessed. “Insecurity. No privacy. [I was] like, ‘What is wrong with people?’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Big Cat made a not-so-subtle reference to Steinfeld, asking Allen if he watches Seinfeld. The podcaster then quipped: “Are you a fan of Steinfeld?” using the actress’ name instead of the correct comedy title.

Allen said he was “a big fan” of the sitcom but side-stepped confirming his girlfriend’s name for listeners. The athlete did, however, admit to Big Cat that he “did a good job” trying to weave the name into conversation. “Respect. It was good,” Allen added.

Steinfeld and Allen sparked relationship speculation in late May after they were spotted getting out of a black SUV in New York City. The NFL player was photographed putting his arm around Steinfeld as they walked through a crowd.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen with Chef Sergio and friends as they enjoy a date night at the Sushi by Boū restaurant in New York City Facebook/Michael Sinensky/Mega

The Pitch Perfect actress later went out to sushi with Allen over Memorial Day weekend with a few friends, which was documented on social media.

“Hailee and Josh have been together for about a month and it’s going really great,” a source exclusively told Us in June, noting that when they are together, they “laugh a ton” and are “always smiling.”

As the pair continued to spend time together, the insider told Us that Steinfeld is “not putting any pressure or unrealistic expectations on things” as Allen only recently started dating again.

Allen’s romance with Steinfeld came shortly after eagle-eyed fans noticed in April that his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams stopped following him on Instagram. While Allen and Williams have not commented on their split, Williams has since deleted all photos of the pair from her social media.

Steinfeld, for her part, previously dated Niall Horan for several months in 2018.

