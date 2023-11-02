It’s always a great day for Us when Kylie Kelce makes an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce‘s podcast — even if she’s off camera.

Jason, 35, and Travis, 34, ranked their favorite Halloween candies throughout the Wednesday, November 1, episode of “New Heights,” which Jason recorded while dressed as The Little Mermaid‘s King Triton. In a bonus clip from the Halloween taping, Jason’s doorbell rang, signaling the arrival of trick-or-treaters.

“Trick or treat, smell my feet,” Travis teased. “Give me something good to eat.”

Jason proceeded to ask wife Kylie, 31, to answer the door. “I can’t give you the whole bag, I’m still eating candy,” he told her.

The couple then butted heads over which treats to give their guests. “They’re not individually wrapped, you jackass!” Kylie shot back at the Philadelphia Eagles athlete after he suggested handing out Nerds Clusters. “Give me the Twix.”

Jason pulled out a large bag and joked to Travis, “I guess Twix isn’t gonna get eaten on camera today.”

Once the candy debate was finally settled, Kylie threw a handful at her husband. “I love Kylie, man,” Travis quipped. “Best sister any guy could ever ask for.”

While she prefers to stay out of the spotlight, Kylie was the special guest on a September episode of “New Heights,” during which she and Jason detailed their relationship — from Tinder swipes to three kids. The pair share daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months.

“Jason watched the girls for almost three hours today,” Kylie said on the episode when asked “how long, if at all,” she’d be comfortable leaving Jason in charge of their kids. “When I told my parents that he watched them for three hours, he said, ‘It felt like four days.'”

After being accused of throwing “shade,” she clarified that the “three to four–hour threshold” is the sweet spot. “I would never leave him long enough that he would need to give Bennett a bottle,” she added.

Kylie then teased that Travis might have more success with the little ones than Jason. “I feel like Travis can stand longer than [he] can,” she joked. “That’s a game changer when it comes to watching small babies. Bennett right now, she’s happy as a clam if you just get up and walk around with her. … [Jason’s] not willing to make that commitment.”

The couple met online and tied the knot in 2018. Their growing family was featured in the Prime Video documentary Kelce, which was filmed leading up to the 2023 Super Bowl. Jason and Travis — who is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs — played against one another in the NFL championship, with the Chiefs ultimately defeating the Eagles. (Kylie was 38 weeks pregnant in February when the game took place.)

During the documentary, which debuted in September, Kylie opened up about initially feeling hesitant to date a professional athlete. “It took me a while [to admit it]. Like, I didn’t tell anyone who I was dating,” she said. “The last thing I wanted [was] to be like, ‘I think I’m falling in love with this guy,’ and then having him be like, ‘Oh, I got, like, six other girls waiting.’ … Now that we’ve been together as long as we have, it’s entertaining that there was any hesitation at all, just knowing him the way he is.”

She added: “Our dynamic made it so it was not that I was in a relationship with a professional athlete, it was very much that I was in a relationship with Jason, whose profession is football.”