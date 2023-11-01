We have some “new news”: Jason Kelce went all out for Halloween.

“Are those scales? What the f—k are you?” Jason’s younger brother, Travis Kelce, began the Wednesday, November 1, episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

Jason, 35, pointed out that he was dressed as “King Triton” from The Little Mermaid. The Philadelphia Eagles center rocked a sequined gold top and a DIY crown, in order to portray the underwater king — and father of Princess Ariel. Jason — who eagerly “modeled” his look for Travis, 34 — then stood up to show the lower half of his ensemble. Jason’s look was completed with a pair of blue leggings with a scale print to replicate a merman’s tail and golden cuff bracelets.

“These are my scales! I got flippers [on my ankles],” he excitedly added.

Travis then pointed out that the “best costumes” are the ones that “don’t fit.”

After Jason pressed the Kansas City Chiefs tight end about the fit of his look, Travis had a simple reason. “Because your belly button is showing,” he pointed out. “I don’t remember King Triton’s belly button showing!”

In 1989’s animated Little Mermaid, Ariel’s father was notably shirtless. In the 2023 live-action remake, Javier Bardem’s version of Triton wore a blue chest plate with his green tail. “Well, you must not remember the movie,” Jason scoffed to Travis.

Travis, for his part, chose not to get all dolled up for the spooky holiday episode. Jason even joked on Wednesday that his brother “didn’t get the memo” in their “New Heights” group chat.

While Travis chose to wear a plain sweater and chain-link choker to record the podcast episode, Us Weekly previously confirmed that he planned to celebrate Halloween with new love interest Taylor Swift.

A source told Us late last month that Swift, 33, flew to Travis’ Kansas City home so that they could ring in the scary holiday together. A second insider revealed that Swift and Travis, who have been linked since September, had even considered dressing up as another famous sports couple: David and Victoria Beckham. Swift and Travis have yet to confirm what they did wear on Tuesday, October 31.

Jason, for his part, spent the holiday with wife Kylie Kelce and their three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months.

“We don’t have sidewalks, so we don’t have trick-or-treaters, unfortunately,” Jason teased during last week’s episode of the podcast, noting he and Kylie, 31, might bring the girls to grandpa Ed Kelce’s neighborhood. “[The] last couple years, Kylie’s taken the girls over to her parents’ house and they walk around the streets there.”

Jason, Kylie and their daughters are also known to rock matching outfits on the holiday. During Halloween 2022, they all dressed up as Winnie the Pooh characters.