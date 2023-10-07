David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's Best Matching Outfits

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are not only couple goals — but fashion icons with a penchant for matching outfits.

“I’m trying to think back to when I decided to wear a purple suit, and I don’t know when that happened,” David quipped in his Beckham docuseries, which started streaming on Netflix in October 2023. “I think I just took Victoria’s lead on it, but what were we thinking?”

After David and Victoria tied the knot in gorgeous cream-colored wedding apparel during their 1999 ceremony, they changed into funkier looks for the reception. The soccer star, the former Spice Girl and then-newborn son Brooklyn all rocked coordinating violet ensembles. While David and Brooklyn twinned in tuxes (complete with a mini cowboy hat for Brooklyn), Victoria opted for a one-shoulder gown.

“It was fun, we weren’t worried about what people were going to say. You just want to express yourself, that’s just who we were,” Victoria said in doc.

David and Victoria — who later welcomed sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper — didn’t stop their matching looks there. Keep scrolling to revisit every time they proved their goal-worthy style status through the years: