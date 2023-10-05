David Beckham is going viral for calling out his wife in a clip from their new Netflix documentary, Beckham.

In the first episode of the four-part series, which debuted on Wednesday, October 4, David, 48, interrupted an interview with Victoria Beckham while she spoke about her upbringing.

“I think also we both come from families that work really hard,” Victoria, 49, said while recalling her initial attraction to the soccer star. “Both of our parents work very hard, we’re very working class.”

David can then be heard saying, “Be honest!” as the camera panned to him poking his head in the door.

“I am being honest,” Victoria replied, to which David posed the question, “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

Related: David and Victoria Beckham's Relationship Timeline David and Victoria Beckham are one of Hollywood’s longest standing couples for good reason: they’ve been through the ringer together. From raising four children — sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper — to infidelity allegations and divorce speculation, they’ve remained united through it all. “People have been making things up about our relationship […]

When Victoria started with, “So, my dad…”, David cut in saying, “No, one answer. What car was it?” After a bit of back and forth in which Victoria insisted “it’s not a simple answer” and “it depends,” she eventually admitted, “OK. In the ‘80s my dad had a Rolls Royce.”

The moment has made waves on social media, with many fans praising David for calling Victoria out.

“He humbled her real quick,” one wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Gotta love their relationship.”

“Like anyone was going to believe that Victoria Beckham was from a working class family,” another said on X. “Girl, bye!! You were not self-made and that is ok.”

“We don’t call her Posh spice for nothing,” a fan joked on TikTok.

In the same episode, David and Victoria recalled their first meeting at a football match in 1997.

“I’d seen pictures of him in magazines and he’s obviously a really good-looking boy,” the former Spice Girl said. “The fact that I went to the games really was just to kind of…some would say ‘stalk’ him, I would say ‘see’ him. When I saw him in the footballers’ lounge, other footballers were at the bar but he was standing, talking to his parents. And I’m very close to my family and I loved that side to him…I just fancied him. It was as simple as that.”

“There was something there that just … straight away,” David reflected. “I was just like, ‘OK, this is it. And it’s gonna move fast.’”

Related: Spice Girls' Quotes About Victoria Beckham Leaving the Band Behind Through the Y... Going their separate ways. Back in 1994, the Spice Girls were the epitome of female empowerment and friendship. However, the ladies’ once-tight bond seemingly hit a snag after the group disbanded and they all tackled solo careers. The Spice Girls — comprised of Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby […]

The couple quickly became a global sensation and were dubbed “Posh and Becks” by the media. They married two years later in 1999 and share four children: sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12.

David and Victoria’s relationship has also had its ups and downs. In Beckham, they opened up about accusations that David had been unfaithful after relocating to Madrid 2003. David denied any infidelity in a statement at the time.

“It was the hardest period [of our marriage] because it felt like the world was against us,” Victoria said. “Here’s the thing — we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest.”

In 2017, the couple faced rumors of an impending divorce, which they vehemently denied.

Beckham also brought to light the moment that David nearly missed the 2005 birth of their third son, Cruz, because of a photo shoot with Jennifer Lopez.

“I was like, ‘Seriously, I’m about to burst, I’m on bed rest. Are you kidding me?!’” Victoria said in the documentary. “You’ve got a damn photo shoot with Jennifer Lopez — who is gorgeous and not about to have a baby.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

She continued, “I remember someone showing me the front page of the newspaper, which was a gorgeous picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé, and the headline was, ‘What would Posh say?’ Let me tell you what Posh would say. Posh was pissed off!”

Beckham is streaming now.