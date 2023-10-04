Victoria Beckham says that David Beckham nearly missed a major family moment — one of multiple bombshells dropped in their new documentary.

The four-part Netflix docuseries Beckham, which debuted on Wednesday, October 4, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the life of the soccer star, 48. In one interview, Victoria, 49, recalls the moment when her husband almost didn’t make it to the 2005 birth of their third son, Cruz, because of a photoshoot with Jennifer Lopez.

“I was like, ‘Seriously, I’m about to burst, I’m on bed rest. Are you kidding me?!'” she said. “You’ve got a damn photo shoot with Jennifer Lopez — who is gorgeous and not about to have a baby.”

The former Spice Girl continued, “So I had my C-section and I remember lying there. I don’t feel at my most gorgeous, let’s just say, and I remember someone showing me the front page of the newspaper, which was a gorgeous picture of David between Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé, and the headline was, ‘What would Posh say?’ Let me tell you what Posh would say. Posh was pissed off!”

Related: David and Victoria Beckham's Relationship Timeline David and Victoria Beckham are one of Hollywood’s longest standing couples for good reason: they’ve been through the ringer together. From raising four children — sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper — to infidelity allegations and divorce speculation, they’ve remained united through it all. “People have been making things up about our relationship […]

Victoria and David were married in 1999 and share sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12. Rumors of trouble in their marriage — including infidelity — have circulated numerous times over the years.

The couple address one such instance in Beckham. In 2003, when David moved to Spain to play for Real Madrid while Victoria stayed in the U.K., models Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck claimed they each had affairs with him.

“It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” Victoria said in the series, adding that she “internalized” the trauma for David’s sake and later ended up “resenting” him. “It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I was always mindful of the focus that he needed.”

David denied the rumors at the time via a statement and once again shot down the allegations in the documentary, reflecting on the “incredibly difficult” time.

Related: David and Victoria Beckham’s Most Hilarious Trolling Moments Through the Years The couple that trolls together, stays together! David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been together for more than 20 years, yet they still cannot resist teasing and trolling one another about their sometimes-questionable choices. The former soccer player proved just that when he made headlines in January 2022 for showing off the handwritten note he […]

“We needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family,” he said. “And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately, it is our private life.”

In 2018, Victoria and David faced a new round of split speculation.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“There is no impending statement, has been no statement and there is no divorce,” Victoria’s rep told Us in a statement at the time. “What nonsense. Fake news fueled by social media. Embarrassing for the sloppy outlets who have chosen to write such rubbish.”

While rumors of a split were squashed, David that he and Victoria’s relationship was “complicated” in a 2018 appearance on Australia’s The Project. “To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work,” he said.