Even Posh and Becks go through hard times. David Beckham candidly opened up in a new interview about his 19-year marriage to Victoria Beckham.

“To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work,” the retired soccer pro, 43, admitted in a new sneak peek from his upcoming appearance on Australia’s The Project, via the Daily Mirror. “It becomes a little more complicated.”

The Beckhams tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in July 1999. They share four children: Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7.

“Sometimes it’s the little things that make a big difference,” David said while discussing fatherhood. “I’ve noticed that with my children. … The thing we have to do is protect our children.”

David and Victoria, 44, have weathered rumors about the state of their marriage for years.

“People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years,” the former Spice Girl said in her October cover story for British Vogue. “These things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair. We both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals.”

The power couple also shut down divorce reports in June. In a statement to Us Weekly, Victoria’s rep said, “There is no divorce. What nonsense. Fake news fueled by social media. Embarrassing for the sloppy outlets who have chosen to write such rubbish.”

