Victoria Beckham confessed that she and husband David Beckham used to secretly meet in parking lots when they first started dating.

“My manager kept saying, ‘Try and keep it under wraps,’” Victoria, 49, says in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary, Beckham, about her husband, 48. “So we would meet in car parks and that’s not as seedy as it sounds.”

The clip, which was released on Tuesday, September 19, then cuts to David laughing and quips, “Classy.”

The four-part documentary — which drops on October 4 — follows how the British soccer player became a global phenomenon as well as his high-profile romance with Victoria, who is best known as Posh Spice in the Spice Girls. David will open up about his impressive soccer career as well as how his relationship and other personal matters affected him on and off the field.

Related: David and Victoria Beckham: A Timeline of Their Relationship Through thick and thin. David and Victoria Beckham are one of Hollywood’s longest standing couples for good reason: These two have been through the ringer together. From raising four children — sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper — to navigating their spotlight-filled careers, which sometimes intertwine (you may recall the pair’s eye-popping Emporio […]

“Be honest,” David teases later in the trailer. “I am being honest,” Victoria retorts as she prepares for her sit down.

In addition to personal accounts from David and Victoria, the documentary also spoke to a series of friends and family members who are close to the pair including David’s parents and Victoria’s bandmate Mel C (Sporty Spice).

“We were worried he’d lose all what he worked for,” David’s mom, Sandra Georgina West, says in the clip. “‘Cause football come first and all of a sudden it wasn’t.”

The couple began dating in 1997 after meeting at a charity football match. At the time, the duo were at the height of both their respective careers. David was winning championships with Manchester United while Victoria was recording and touring with the Spice Girls.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's Family Album With Kids: Pics Beckham, party of six! David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot in 1999, started growing their family that same year and have been documenting their parenting ever since. After their eldest son Brooklyn’s birth, the couple went on to welcome Romeo, Cruz and Harper. When it comes to raising such a big brood, the […]

“Love at first sight does exist,” she described of meeting David in a letter to herself published in British Vogue in 2016. “It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy. While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He’s not even in the first team at this stage – you are the famous one.) And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. He’s going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it.)”

Two years later, David and Victoria welcomed their first child, son Brooklyn. In July 1999, the twosome tied the knot in Ireland. They later expanded their family with sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper in 2002, 2005 and 2011, respectively.