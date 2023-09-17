David Beckham added a new tattoo to his collection — and it has an adorable Spice Girls connection.

“I’ve just had ‘Posh’ done,” Beckham, 47, told The Sun in an interview published on Friday, September 15. “Any of the tattoos I’ve got are of the family.”

Posh Spice was notably David’s wife Victoria Beckham’s persona during her tenure in the Spice Girls.

David had the tattoo completed sometime between late August and early September, first putting the new ink on display earlier this month. The retired soccer star stepped out in Los Angeles on September 7 to honor pal Marc Anthony’s new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In photos from the event, “Posh” is visible in a script font on David’s middle finger.

David already has multiple tattoos dedicated to Victoria, 49, whom he wed in 1999. He inked a portrait of the fashion designer on his left forearm in 2007, nearly seven years before he added her first name in cursive on the same hand.

“The tattoos are a way of me expressing deeper feelings about the things I care about and love,” David told GQ in a March 2016 profile. “Am I done? Probably not. [I] think Victoria’s given up on telling me to stop now. She used to. She used to say, ‘Do you have to?’ But she knows it makes me happy.”

David has more than 60 tattoos in total, including ones dedicated to each of his and Victoria’s four children: Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

Now that David’s sons have grown up, they’ve also been keen to start their tattoo collections. “There’s absolutely nothing that I can say,” David said during a June 2017 interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “[Brooklyn’s] got two. He was 18 pretty recently and he was counting the days down because he talked about having the tattoo for a long time.”

He added: “I always said, ‘Your first tattoo, if you’re going to have one, I wanna be there,’ just to experience it as a dad. So, that was the deal.” Brooklyn has developed an extensive collection in the years since his first tattoo shop visit.

David’s son Cruz is also tatted up and got a Spice Girls tattoo earlier this year. The musician went to artist Certified Lover Boy on September 3 to get a tattoo of the word “Posh” on his elbow.

While David and the boys have honored Victoria with permanent art, she previously inked her husband’s initials on her wrist. Victoria ultimately lasered off the initials last year.

“You know I had these tattoos a long, long time ago and they just weren’t particularly delicate,” she said during an October 2022 appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, explaining her decision. “Mine were just a little bit thick and bleeding and just not looking as pretty. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo, it’s as simple as that.”