The couple that trolls together, stays together! David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been together for more than 20 years, yet they still cannot resist teasing and trolling one another about their sometimes-questionable choices.

The former soccer player proved just that when he made headlines in January 2022 for showing off the handwritten note he left in the fashion designer’s lunchbox.

“Enjoy lunch a–hole. Come home happier,” David wrote alongside a drawing of a small smiley face. “Lots of love, you know who.”

The former Spice Girls member took his constructive criticism in stride, sharing the note via her Instagram Story at the time. “Even when I’m grumpy he looks after me! Thank you for my lunch @davidbeckham,” she captioned the snap.

The former athlete’s endearing note is hardly the first time the married couple — who wed in 1999 — have traded barbs about one another’s pasts or eyebrow-raising wardrobe choices.

“Gaston wants his boots back @davidbeckham,” the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder compared her husband’s oversized black boots to Gaston from Beauty and the Beast in a November 2020 Instagram post.

The pair — who share sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper — first connected back in 1997.

“Yes, love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge — although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy,” the Harlow, England, native wrote in a September 2016 British Vogue letter. “While the other football players stand at the bar drinking with their mates, you will see David standing aside with his family. (He’s not even in the first team at this stage — you are the famous one). And he has such a cute smile. You, too, are close to your family, and you will think how similar he feels to you. He’s going to ask for your number. (He still has the London-to-Manchester plane ticket on which you wrote it.)”

After the pair’s July 1999 nuptials and raising their four kids together, the couple’s love story has endured.

“We’ve got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values. Of course, you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It’s about working through it,” the Inter Miami coowner said during a January 2017 appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs. “We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, ‘Do we stay together because it’s a brand?’ Of course not. We stay together because we love each other because we have four amazing children. … We’re very respectful of our life and when we do go through tough times. We work through them as a family, as a unit.”

