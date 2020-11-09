Victoria Beckham Hilariously Trolls David Beckham Over His Shoes

Too funny! Victoria Beckham trolled David Beckham over his boots for Remembrance Sunday, comparing them to a Disney character’s costume. And we cannot stop laughing out loud!

On Sunday, November 8, the couple posed for a picture, showing off their red poppy pins in honor of the U.K. holiday. “Wearing our poppies with pride today,” the 46-year-old designer captioned the Instagram post.

The former Posh Spice looks casually chic in an oversized, color-blocked turtleneck sweater and flared jeans. Meanwhile, the soccer pro, 45, is almost sharp in a white button-up, a tailored wool blazer and corduroys. However, it’s his shoes that really throw off the whole finish look.

Instead of a sleek pair of loafers or shiny dress shoes, the retired athlete is wearing large, brown working boots.

Poking fun at her hubby, the British pop star went on to share a snap to her Instagram Story, cropping just David’s look and putting it alongside the cartoon villain from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Above the split image, she wrote, “Gaston wants his boots back @davidbeckham.”

But don’t worry, the English soccer star is ready for a playful clap back! He immediately responded by reposting his wife’s pic to his own Instagram Story, writing, “So my wife decided to post before asking me or cropping my last minute shoe option.”

Then he concluded, “Revenge will be sweet @victoriabeckham.” We cannot wait to see what that might be! After all, there’s nothing quite as entertaining as an A-list couple teasing one another.

Who could forget when just a couple weeks ago, Blake Lively sketched a pair of Louboutins onto her bare feet in a pic, Ryan Reynolds was quick to re-share the snap after fans called her out. There’s nothing like true love!

