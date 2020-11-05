The Meaning Behind Duchess Camilla's Brooch in Her Newest Portrait

Now that’s a standout accessory. Duchess Camilla wore a meaningful brooch for her newest royal portrait.

On Thursday, November 5, a portrait of the Duchess of Cornwall was unveiled to commemorate her role as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles. On her elegant green top, the 73-year-old royal wore a silver Bugle Horn brooch. This piece of jewelry, which was commissioned by The Rifles, represents the heritage of the regiment. In fact, every rifleman wears a silver bugle as their cap badge.

The photograph was taken last month at Clarence House after the Prince Philip transferred his role over to the duchess in July. However, on Wednesday, November 4, Duchess Camilla attended the 92nd Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in her new role, wearing the same brooch on a dark green coat quite reminiscent of her portrait ensemble.

In a message to the regiment, the Duchess said, “Riflemen, with the rest of our nation, I am profoundly in your debt for all that you do, especially during these troubled times. Continue to uphold those qualities of discipline, courage and sense of humour that my father spoke of and be proud of all that you represent.”

She concluded, “Wherever you may be viewing this message, on operations in Afghanistan, deployed to Estonia, on exercise in the U.K. or indeed, enjoying some much-deserved leave, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

A brooch is commonly favored accessory by those of the British royal family, especially Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch has quite an impressive collection, including inherited pieces from Queen Victoria and Queen Mary as well as specially commissioned ones she was gifted over the years.

But an all time favorite has to be the True Lover’s Knot, which the queen wore to Duchess Kate’s wedding back in 2011.

