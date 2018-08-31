Posh, indeed! Victoria Beckham lived up to her Spice Girls alter ego this week, when she posted a selfie on her Instagram feed on Thursday, August 30, offering an ultra-glam look into what it’s like behind the scenes when she gets ready for an event. The designer was prepping to accompany her husband, David Beckham, to a soccer — ahem, football — related evening in Monaco for the UEFA Champions League, and she gave fans peek at the action.

Standing in front of a full-length mirror, the former pop star struck her best pose as her longtime hairstylist Ken Paves strained to curl her hair. “Do u need a ladder @kenpaves? We love u X kisses x VB,” Beckham joked in the caption. While she is a petite 5 feet 4 inches, she was rocking some serious strappy sandals for the night out, which might explain why Paves had to crane his neck to get the job done.

On his own Instagram, Paves shared a Boomerang of himself putting the finishing touches on Beckham’s wavy ‘do with a cute hair pun as the caption. “Teasing You 🇳🇱♥ @victoriabeckham,” he wrote.

Clearly the duo keeps things fun during the prep process, and celeb makeup artist Wendy Rowe joined the pair to create the mom of four’s ‘90s-inspired complexion that included sculpted matte skin, a nude lip, bold brows and a smokey taupe eye. She called the look “all about the eyes,” and the minimalist aesthetic perfectly complemented the slightly tousled tresses.

The combo added a cool-girl vibe to Posh’s black tie-worthy plunging onyx mididress, and she and Becks (dapper in a black suit) looked sartorially in-sync (as per usual) on the red carpet.

