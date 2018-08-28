Lady Gaga is leaning into diva style in the best way possible. The singer, who is known for her outlandish outfits (cough, meat dress, cough), went through a low-key phase of cutoffs, white tanks and pink cowboy hats while she was creating her album Joanne, but now that she’s working on a new project, the singer has a new look.

Gaga has returned to her glamorous roots and we are here for it. She’s been spotted in retro dresses, ‘60s-inspired looks and some seriously sophisticated outfits — but also some next-level avant-garde looks like the Gaga days of yore. Our conclusion: whatever our Lady Gaga is currently working on is sure to make a major statement. But for now, we’ll just bask in the killer outfits. See every one of her major street style moments of 2018 here!