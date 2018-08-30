Heidi Klum always looks #flawless on the red carpet and on America’s Got Talent, and now she’s letting Us in on exactly how her ultra-glam hair and makeup looks come to be. The model and AGT judge shared a mesmerizing time-lapse video on Instagram on Tuesday, August 28, that shows how she gets from bare-face beauty to catwalk-ready queen, and it’s amazing to watch it all go down.

In the 60-second clip, Klum’s makeup artist, Linda Hay, and mane man, Lorenzo Martin, work side-by-side to get the German beauty ready for showtime. The video starts with the mom four wearing not a stitch of makeup as her wet strands fall freely. But the just-out-the-shower beauty doesn’t last long, with her glam squad immediately hitting the ground running.

While the finished look for the night was a relatively simple combo of beachy waves and a glowing complexion complete with a shimmering eye and nude lip that helped to add some undone edge to her sparkly gold animal-print wrap dress, the process of achieving it was anything but. The pros clearly have the routine down to science because Martin managed to get her hair dried and curled, while Hay applied a full face of makeup, all without getting in each other’s way.

Hay started with Klum’s eyes before moving onto her complexion and then going back to the eye (on several occasions!) to layer bronzy hues, fill in the brows, apply mascara and add false lashes. Oh, but the model did take the reins to curl her own eyelashes — because some things are better handled yourself.

On the hair front, Martin first rough dried her center-parted, chest-grazing tresses, but returned with a round brush to add body and a large-barrel curling iron to further up the ante. It’s a reminder that even the most effortless looking ‘do does, in fact, require a whole lot of work.

Needless to say, Klum was a statuesque beauty as usual when all was said and done, but shoutout to her glam squad for making the tedious process appear like a well choreographed routine straight out of the New York City Ballet!

