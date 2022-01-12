David Beckham Writes Note to ‘A--hole’ Victoria: ‘Come Home Happier’

He said what he said! David Beckham put wife Victoria Beckham on blast for her bad mood in a note that he left in her lunchbox.

The fashion designer, 47, posted a photo of the message via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 12. “Enjoy lunch a–hole,” the retired soccer star, 46, quipped in the handwritten note. “Come home happier.” For good measure, he added a smiley face to ensure the intention behind the gesture was clear.

David signed the scrap of paper, which was attached to the outside of a plastic container, “Lots of love, you know who.”

Victoria took the note in stride and gave her husband a shout-out for putting up with her attitude. “Even when I’m grumpy he looks after me!” she captioned the photo. “Thank you for my lunch @davidbeckham.”

The athlete and the Spice Girls member are one of the longest lasting couples in Hollywood. They have been married since July 1999 and share four children: sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, and daughter Harper, 10.

In February 2020, David reflected on getting to know Victoria — who was his “favorite Spice Girl” — when they crossed paths at one of his soccer games.

“We talked for about an hour in the players’ lounge, and she actually got the train up that day, so she wrote her number down on a train ticket. Which I still have,” he revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “And here we are, 20 years later and four kids later.”

Despite their solid bond, David confessed in 2018 that their relationship is not easy. “To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work,” he noted on Australia’s The Project at the time. “It becomes a little more complicated.”

The pair have also been forced to shut down divorce rumors in the past. “People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years,” Victoria divulged in the October 2018 issue of British Vogue, adding that she and David had learned to “[ignore] the nonsense.”

However, the singer shared that the constant speculation had “a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair.” Still, she and David “both realize that we are stronger together than we are as individuals.”

The duo rely on their family to keep them grounded amid the chaos of living in the spotlight. “It’s all about the family unit,” Victoria said. “We are much stronger, the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key.”