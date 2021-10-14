Fashion flashback! Victoria Beckham has had some pretty iconic outfits through the years. And while she steps out in her namesake couture creations on the regular, once upon a time her style was defined by matching ensembles with husband David Beckham.

Anyone remember their Gucci leather looks at the 1999 Versace event?! Well, thankfully Jimmy Fallon does — and he made the 47-year-old fashion designer spill the tea on her coordinated looks from years past on the Wednesday, October 13, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“We have been known to [match clothing],” Victoria admitted. “I mean we didn’t do it that much, but every time we did, it was very well documented and just will not leave me alone.”

As for what inspired the extremely good looking duo’s matchy-matchy looks? Apparently, it “just seemed like a really good idea at the time.” “I think there was naïveté there. We didn’t know about fashion, we were just having fun with it — which to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be,” the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder explained.

Unfortunately for Us, the duo has parred down their coordinated ensembles in recent years, which is in part due to Victoria’s expanding knowledge of style space.

“I really wish I had the courage to do it more now,” she said. “I suppose the more you get to know the industry and the older that you get, the less naive. I mean we didn’t know, we didn’t care, we just had fun. And we were like, ‘Hey, let’s wear matching leather.’ And we did.”

Even though the couple doesn’t serve up coordinated style moments any more, the Spice Girls singer does find herself shopping in the soccer star’s closet — especially on family vacations.

“David always dresses. He always makes an effort,” she told Vogue UK in a September interview. “When we’re on holiday in Europe, he has a very pulled-together look and I want to wear those pieces as well. It’s a shared suitcase.”

She loves her hubby’s sense of style so much, that he was the inspiration for her Spring/Summer 2022 showcase. “The oversized chambray shirts feel quite David, with a loose-fitting pant a beautiful belt. You wanna be that person,” she revealed.

The Bend It Like Beckham star doesn’t just serve up inspo for Victoria’s fashion line — he also helps her behind the scenes on photo shoots for Victoria Beckham Beauty. “So I found a local makeup artist,” the beauty boss captioned a picture of David applying her lipstick while on set. “Seems to be working out!”