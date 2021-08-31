LOL! Victoria Beckham Enlists Husband David to Do Her Photo Shoot Glam

Victoria Beckham is getting glam — and she’s enlisted the help of her hubby, David Beckham. Because as luck would have it, his skills extend way beyond the soccer field. Apparently, the 46-year-old athlete doubles as a makeshift makeup artist.

On Monday, August 30, Victoria, 47, took to Instagram to give her followers a peak at a photo shoot going down for Victoria Beckham Beauty, her namesake beauty brand.

“Swatching on set! 13 posh pouts which shades are in your collection? See what’s happening behind-the-scenes today on my stories! x VB,” she captioned her post, wearing a green silk slip dress.

The former Spice Girls member got some help from hairstylist Ken Paves to whip her locks into shape. But she decided to take on the role of makeup artist herself.

Well, that is until David crashed the scene. “So I found a local makeup artist,” she captioned a picture of her husband applying her lipstick. Seems to be working out!”

And judging by her final look, it would appear that the soccer star has some serious chops! His skills aside, the use of a stellar lipstick doesn’t hurt either.

For the shoot, Victoria was promoting her Posh Lipstick, which just added four new shades to its range. The creamy lippie, which retails for $38, has a lightweight formula that gives a subtle sheen to your pout. Oh, and the vegan formula doesn’t skimp out on color payoff either.

While the singer continues to add shades to her beauty line, she’s also in the process of expanding her fashion label. Earlier this month, she launched her Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, which is complete with feminine dresses, playful prints, military detailing and more.

This collection follows news that Victoria would be merging her luxe line with her more accessible brand, Victoria, Victoria Beckham.

“It will bring our average price point down from over 900 [euros] to 550 [euros] without compromising the desirability, quality and ready-to-wear aesthetic,” she told Vogue UK. “We saw such a huge opportunity and change in the way that people not only want to dress, but show. We saw a sweet spot with this price point, if you like.”

She added: “It will just mean that we’ll have a more accessible entry price, but we’ll still have high-end pieces. There’s not a single seam that feels like a compromise, and I’m really excited about it.”