Forever and always! Victoria Beckham has certainly made her mark on the fashion scene. And according to a throwback photo the 47-year-old designer just shared, her sense of style has pre-dated her fame.

The Spice Girls alum took to Instagram on Thursday, August 26, to pay tribute to her dog Bambi in honor of International Dog Day. And while the pup was certainly cute, the real star of the show was 13-year-old Beckham’s claw clips.

Because not only did the accessory have its moment in the early aughts, but it’s also come back into style today, with everyone from Dua Lipa to Bella Hadid embracing the look.

“Some retro moments for #InternationalDogDay! Aged 13 with Bambi the dog and some very chic banana clips (they’re back in right? I’ve always been a trend setter) and then my starring role in the Coffs Oak dog show, I was on route to Crufts before being a Spice Girl got in the way,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Fans quickly took the opportunity to not only point out how much the star looks like her son Romeo Beckham (seriously, they’re twins!), but also applaud her for her stellar style, taking the comments section by storm.

“I used to love banana clips! I might buy one hehe,” a fan wrote, clearly influenced by the fashion icon. “I used to love a banana clip. That’s the Victoria I remember,” another person added.

It’s no surprise that the singer had quite the the flair for fashion at a young age given that she’s gone on to make a career out of her love for creating a look.

Beckham founded her namesake fashion label, Victoria Beckham, in 2008 and has since gone on to expand her brand into beauty.

Posh’s luxe line recently got a bit of shakeup though, as she merged it with her more accessible brand, Victoria, Victoria Beckham.

“It will bring our average price point down from over 900 [euros] to 550 [euros] without compromising the desirability, quality and ready-to-wear aesthetic,” she told Vogue UK. “We saw such a huge opportunity and change in the way that people not only want to dress, but show. We saw a sweet spot with this price point, if you like.”

Beckham added: “It will just mean that we’ll have a more accessible entry price, but we’ll still have high-end pieces. There’s not a single seam that feels like a compromise, and I’m really excited about it.”