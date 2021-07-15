Posh Spice takes sportswear! Victoria Beckham and Reebok teamed up once again to release an ultra-chic line of athleisure — and it’s quite possibly their best collaboration yet.

With monochromatic workout sets perfect for running errands or hitting the gym, sneakers and even a bomber jacket, the capsule collection, which marks the fifth for the duo, has basically everything you could ever dream up.

“For this drop, I was focussed on putting together a curated edit to address the performance and lifestyle needs of my community,” the 47-year-old fashion designer said in a press release shared with Us Weekly. “With Reebok’s sporting expertise and the Victoria Beckham brand handwriting, we have designed an elevated yet highly functional wardrobe that can be worn all day long.”

The collection ranges in price from $80 to $300 and features a ton of staples, from hoodies and leggings to joggers and zip-up sweatshirts.

One of Beckham’s “favorites” however is a super cute tennis dress, which retails for $140. Available in black and white, the “slim fitting” dress features cutouts on the back and sides.

Of course, we have to mention the Victoria Beckham Zig Kinetica sneakers, which retail for $280. Available in white, green and blush, the shoes took a note from Reebok’s iconic Zig franchise.

Beckham, who has now released five total collections with the sportswear brand, took to Instagram to tease the line ahead of its launch — and it’s safe to say her 29 million followers were excited.

“Looks amazing as always Victoria,” a fan wrote. “In love with this collection,” another person added.

Others couldn’t get over the monochromatic moment, obsessing over the color scheme. The drop includes matching sets in digital green, chalk green, sandy rose and black.

“Those colors,” a fan said with a heart eyes emoji. “Fabulous color,” someone else wrote.

The gorgeous hues and stunning silhouettes shouldn’t come as much of a surprise — Beckham certainly knows her way around the fashion space.

The singer founded her luxe fashion label, Victoria Beckham, in 2008. Her brand features ready-to-wear collections, footwear, eyewear, dresses and more.

Beckham also went on to found Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019. Most recently, the brand launched a new Bitten Lip Tint in shade Amour.

“The great thing I love about this product is I actually use it on my cheeks as well,” she revealed in a May episode of the Breaking Beauty podcast. “And there’s a little bit on my nose, so I look a bit sun-kissed.”