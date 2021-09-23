Got it from her husband! Victoria Beckham is a style icon in her own right, but as it turns out, a lot of her inspo comes from David Beckham. In fact, she’s not above wearing his actual clothing during a night out.

“David always dresses. He always makes an effort,” the 47-year-old fashion designer told Vogue UK in a Tuesday, September 21, interview. “When we’re on holiday in Europe, he has a very pulled-together look and I want to wear those pieces as well. It’s a shared suitcase.”

While rest assured Victoria can rock an oversized blazer or baggy button down like nobody’s business, she’s decided to take her love for her hubby’s fashion to a whole new level. David, who previously helped her out with her Victoria Beckham Beauty shoot, served as the muse for the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2022 showcase.

“The oversized chambray shirts feel quite David, with a loose-fitting pant and a beautiful belt. You wanna be that person,” she told the outlet. Even though the 46-year-old soccer star was a key influence in the fashion house’s upcoming line, he wasn’t the only dude on the mood board.

“A masculine silhouette is part of our DNA,” Victoria wrote in the show notes. “There was quite an eclectic mix of well-dressed men that came to mind when I was thinking about his season .. Leo in linen, Ray Liotta in Goodfellas — the string vest and unbuttoned shirt — then of course Mr. Beckham himself.”

With a range of collared shirts, baggy pants, sleek skirts and structured dresses, the line is intent on channeling the feeling of a “European getaway.” It has a mix of “romantic sorbet shades,” which are “interrupted with jolts of metallics, ice blue and burnt orange.”

This collection follows the news that the star would be merging her luxe line with her more accessible brand, Victoria, Victoria Beckham.

“It will bring our average price point down from over 900 [euros] to 550 [euros] without compromising the desirability, quality and ready-to-wear aesthetic,” she told Vogue UK. “We saw such a huge opportunity and change in the way that people not only want to dress, but show. We saw a sweet spot with this price point, if you like.”

She added: “It will just mean that we’ll have a more accessible entry price, but we’ll still have high-end pieces. There’s not a single seam that feels like a compromise, and I’m really excited about it.”