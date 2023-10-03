David Beckham was supported by his wife, Victoria Beckham, and their four kids at the premiere of his new docuseries.

The soccer legend, 48, walked the Tuesday, October 3, red carpet with Victoria, 49, for the London premiere of Netflix’s Beckham, posing for photos with his wife before gathering the whole family for even more pictures. The couple looked as glamorous as always, with David donning a classic black suit while the fashion designer rocked a chic white pantsuit and styled her hair in a slicked back, side pony.

The pair’s children — sons Brooklyn 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and daughter Harper, 12 — . stood next to their parents in the family photo. Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Romeo’s girlfriend, Mia Regan, also joined in for the group shot.

Beckham — the four-part Netflix documentary documentary that premieres on Wednesday, October 4 — follows David’s impressive soccer career and how he navigated his high-profile romance with Victoria. In addition to David’s own personal account of his success, the documentary will also include sit-downs with Victoria, David’s parents, Victoria’s former Spice Girls bandmate Mel C (Sporty Spice) and other friends and family members.

“I felt it was the right thing to do and the right time, actually, and also I wanted something for my family to look back on and to really enjoy,” David told Reuters on Tuesday about his decision to participate in the documentary.. “When I started my career in the ’90s in Manchester … there was amazing music and amazing scenes to be around and Manchester United were one of the most successful teams in football.”

He continued: “It reminds you of something that was very special and I hope people watch this and feel special and remind them of good memories.”

In the official trailer for Beckham, which dropped in September, Victoria admitted that she and her husband used to secretly meet in parking lots when they first began their romance in the ‘90s.

“My manager kept saying, ‘Try and keep it under wraps,’” Victoria recalled in the clip. “So we would meet in car parks and that’s not as seedy as it sounds.”

The twosome began dating in 1997 after meeting at a charity football match both at the height of their careers. Two years later, David and Victoria welcomed Brooklyn and tied the knot shortly after in July 1999. They later expanded their family with sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper in 2002, 2005 and 2011, respectively.