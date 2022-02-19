Going their separate ways. Back in 1994, the Spice Girls were the epitome of female empowerment and friendship. However, the ladies’ once-tight bond seemingly hit a snag after the group disbanded and they all tackled solo careers.

The Spice Girls — comprised of Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) — debuted on the pop scene in July 1996 with the release of “Wannabe.” After dropping three albums, the group announced an indefinite hiatus in December 2000.

Since the band broke up, several of its former members have gone on to release solo records or appear on reality TV shows such as Dancing With the Stars, while Beckham launched an eponymous fashion and beauty empire.

After briefly reuniting in 2008 to coincide with their Greatest Hits album release and later during the 2012 London Olympics’ closing ceremony, the group — sans Beckham — planned a new tour in 2019.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls,” the women announced in a joint statement in November 2018. “The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

However, the beauty entrepreneur made headlines several days later when she shut down the reunion plans.

“I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour,” Beckham told Vogue at the time.

While Beckham made it clear that she wasn’t involved, her fellow singers continued discussing her absence from their agenda.

“It is tough because, obviously, she’s a huge part of the band,” Chisholm said during an appearance on Bunton’s Heart FM radio show that November. “As Geri always says, because you know, there were times as I mentioned earlier, that I wasn’t sure. And we really support each other on that, on the decisions that we make, and we really support her and she’s really supporting us. I really think that’s a big part of our ethos. She’s very excited for us and it’s going to be strange because none of us can watch The Spice Girls on stage —but she will be able to.”

While the Learning to Fly author bowed out of the planned tour, she still looks back fondly on her years as Posh Spice.

“Today marks a special day for the girls as they announce the first tour dates since we performed together in 2012!” the fashion designer — who married David Beckham in 1999 — wrote via Instagram in 2018. “I won’t be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year. I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!”

Scroll below to see everything the Spice Girls have said about Victoria since the group’s disbandment: