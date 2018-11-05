Viva four-ever! The Spice Girls are gearing up for their highly anticipated 2019 U.K. reunion tour — but this time around, one key member is missing.

Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Melanie C (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Mel B (Scary Spice) made the big announcement in a funny video message shared on the girl group’s social media accounts on Monday, November 5. Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) will not participate in the six-date concert tour as she has shifted her focus to her eponymous fashion label in recent years.

The Spice Girls became global superstars in the mid-1990s after the release of their debut single, “Wannabe.” They went on to record three albums and had countless hit songs, including “Spice Up Your Life,” “2 Become 1,” “Who Do You Think You Are” and “Say You’ll Be There.”

The group last toured the world in 2008, one year after the release of their Greatest Hits album. They later reunited for a one-off performance at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

All five Spice Girls sparked reunion rumors in February when they gathered at Halliwell’s London home for a meeting with their former manager Simon Fuller.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls,” the women said in a joint statement released at the time. “The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

However, Beckham, 44, claimed to Vogue days later, “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.” Mel B, 43, took a jab at Beckham’s comments on Halloween by wearing a Posh mask and carrying around a sign that read, “No, I am not going on tour.”

Tickets for the Spice Girls’ reunion tour go on sale on Saturday, November 10.

