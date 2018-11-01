Two become one? Mel B dressed up as fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham for Halloween, but her costume wasn’t exactly complimentary.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 43, shared a photo of herself wearing a Beckham mask on Instagram Wednesday, October 31. To complete her costume, which she wore to Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party in New York City, Mel B held a sign that read, “No, I am not going on tour.”

The singer was joined by her spokesperson, Gary Madatyan, who dressed as the 43-year-old designer’s husband, David Beckham. His sign read, “Please, please, please do it for the Spice fans.”

Mel B captioned her Instagram post: “Yesssss @heidiklum yippppeee first year coming to her party wow wow wow what an amazing Halloween party right now it’s on fire haha me and @gary_90210 never laughed soooo much #livingmybestlife #ny #bellylaughs @lavony was lit.”

In a second post, she wrote: “Yipppppeeee NY Halloween party is ON.”

All five Spice Girls — Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown, Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham, Melanie “Sporty Spice” Chisholm, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton and Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell — reunited in February, sparking rumors of a reunion tour.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls,” a joint statement from the girl group read at the time. “The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

However, Beckham shot down reports of a tour when she told Vogue later that month: “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.”

The Spice Girls’ most recent performance together was at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, with their last tour taking place in 2008.

Beckham also denied reunion tour rumors in 2014, telling Spain’s Vanity Fair: “I won’t ever do it again. Doing the Olympics was an incredible honor. I was so proud to do it, proud to be British. That was a perfect time to say, ‘That’s great. Thank you to everybody, but no more.’ Sometimes you’ve got to know when it’s time to leave the party.”

Mel B teased earlier this year that the group would be performing at Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s May nuptials. However, Mel C later noted that they had not been invited to the wedding. Beckham was the sole member to attend.

