Mel B Says Spice Girls Tour Is Confirmed — What About Royal Wedding?

Spicing up her life again! Mel B opened up about reuniting with the Spice Girls during the America’s Got Talent red carpet kick off in Pasadena, California, on Monday, March 12 — and how not much has changed between the bandmates after all of these years.

“We are friends at the end of the day. We have tea and hangout and we talk about stuff. We are all parents now and for us five to be able to say that we can sell out arenas and concerts, that is a good feeling,” Mel B, 42, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the event. “My 19-year-old calls me vintage and I don’t know if that is cool or not but I will take it as cool.”

It’s been rumored for months that the girl (power!) group will be hitting the road together for the first time since 2008. Despite Victoria Beckham telling Vogue last month that the women are “not going on tour,” Mel B said on Monday night: “Well it is already confirmed, we are all signed to Simon Fuller. All five of us.”

As for performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May? “I can’t really say anything about that because I will get into trouble,” Mel B told Us, weeks after claiming that the band were set to attend the royal nuptials. (Mel C would later say that they have not been invited.)

Mel B added: “Gosh! But we are definitely going to do stuff this year, that is for sure.”

Fans went nuts recently when the longtime friends — also including Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell — reunited for a stunning photo.

“We are still the same, still exactly the same. Victoria turned up in black, I turned up in leopard print, my coat. Geri had her red hair going on and Mel C, actually Mel C was very lady like which was quite funny,” Mel B recalled of the meeting. “Baby still had a blue little coat on, we were all kind of the same. We styled ourselves and we still kind of do.”

As for if they will be less rowdy on the road this time, though? She joked: “Well, I am single and they are not.”

