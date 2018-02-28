Say you’ll be there, Spice Girls. We may have just inched one step closer to seeing the Spice Girls perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the Spice Girls “haven’t agreed to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding,” but don’t let that minor detail get you down. “Prince Harry has always been a huge fan of the band,” the source continues, “and the ladies were thrilled to be asked. There are active talks between the Spice Girls management and Prince Harry’s staff.”

Mel B stirred speculation that the girl group would perform at the couple’s reception when she all but confirmed it on the Tuesday, February 27, episode of The Real. The singer, 42, claimed that she and her bandmates are invited to the royal affair. “I’m going. I’m not sure if I should have said that!” she admitted. “Us five Spice Girls. Why am I so honest?”

When cohost Loni Love asked if the Spice Girls were performing, Scary Spice responded, “I need to go. I’m gonna be fired!”

Harry’s love for the Spice Girls apparently goes way back to 1997, when the then 13-year-old royal met the group backstage at a charity concert in South Africa. The photos of their meet-and-greet are predictably adorable, to say the least.

The Spice Girls aren’t the only popular British musicians Harry wants for his May 19 wedding. “The reception is going to feature performances including Ed Sheeran and others,” the source reveals. “The reception is going to be a huge party of music from all over the world from the biggest names.”

Kensington Palace had no comment.

