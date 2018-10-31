The Queen of Halloween has done it again! Heidi Klum finally revealed her 2018 costume and it did not disappoint.

The Project Runway alum, 45, shared an Instagram selfie or herself completely covered in green on Wednesday, October 31. While she teased fans by only including two red hearts in the caption, fans took to the comments to guess that Klum was dressed as Fiona and her boyfriend of six months, Tom Kaulitz, posed beside her as Shrek.

Klum also shared a video on the social platform of Kaulitz, 29, undergoing intensive hair and makeup.

Back in September, the America’s Got Talent judge teased her costume via Instagram. “Getting ready for #heidiklumhalloween2018,” she wrote alongside pumpkin, ghost and spider emojis. Klum also tagged Prosthetic Renaissance Inc. in the image, leading her followers to believe that she’d be creating another elaborate disguise.

Earlier that month, the German model told Us Weekly that she started planning her 2018 costume in June and her goal for the holiday is always to be unrecognizable and “set the bar really high.”

Klum, who has thrown Halloween soirees for the past 19 years, has also dressed as Michael Jackson in his “Thriller” music video for Halloween 2017. In previous years, she’s stunned in complex ensembles as Jessica Rabbit, an old woman and a butterfly, to name a few.

“If I’m a certain person, then I can’t show any of my skin, so then that has to be made into prosthetic pieces,” she added to Us. “And sometimes that means hands and feet or ears or some other weird thing, so that takes time because then it has to be all painted. Or if I wear wigs, then I have wig fittings and all the different things.”

